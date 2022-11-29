Read full article on original website
AVAX price analysis for 2 December 2022
AVAX price analysis for 2 December 2022, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
FTX’s LedgerX to Release $175M for Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX which is currently undergoing a bankruptcy process wants to explore one of its few solvent associates for funds. FTX’s LedgerX plans to release up to $175 million to be used in the bankruptcy proceedings. Ultimately, the money will be used to offset some debts to creditors as FTX currently owes its top 50 investors up to $3 billion with almost a million creditors.
