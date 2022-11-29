Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Infamous tract of land in Frisco to get new $3B mixed-use community
A controversial chunk of undeveloped land in Frisco has a new savior: Called The Mix, it's a $3 billion mixed-use development planned for the site of the ill-fated Wade Park development at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road.Wade Park was a mixed-use development that faltered when the developer declared bankruptcy, leaving unfinished building shells and a massive hole that was supposed to be a parking garage.The Mix will be a 112-acre mixed-experience community with retail, medical, hotel, and residential buildings, with a 9-acre park in the center.According to a release, they'll break ground in December 2022 and it's expected to be...
Dallas-Fort Worth jingles all the way to a top spot on new list of most festive U.S. places
As Dallas-Fort Worth residents start to decorate their homes and view spectacular Christmas lights all around town, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names DFW the No. 2 most festive metro area in the U.S.Is it any wonder, with blockbuster holiday displays and experiences like Lightscape, Enchant, Prairie Lights, and all the happenings in Grapevine, "the Christmas capital of Texas?" Even Hallmark Channel chose DFW as one of eight cities for its "Countdown to Christmas" pop-up.This survey, though, was about homes and neighborhoods. Thumbtack,...
Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Flower Mound as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Flower Mound is $3,531 per person, the third highest in the nation. The town's 2021 population of 77,243 (per the U.S. Census) boasts a median income $139,703 and earlier this year was named by Ventured.com as the richest city in Texas.In spite of an increase over last year's gift list totals,...
McDonald's tests out innovative new restaurant model at one Dallas-Fort Worth location
McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening is in North Texas. Located at 8540 West Fwy., Fort Worth, the new store is a first-of-its-kind test restaurant that the company says is designed for customers on-the-go. The store has an entirely separate drive-thru lane called the "Order Ahead Lane," dedicated to customers who order ahead on the McDonald’s app.Customers who use the lane receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.A release describes it as an option for customers who want to order through the McDonald’s app, skip the traditional Drive Thru line,...
New Nashville hot chicken restaurant in Frisco adds a Lebanese twist
A new Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant has debuted in Texas with a unique twist. Called Crimson Coward, it's a California-based concept that has opened its first Texas location in Frisco, at 3246 Preston Rd. #510a, serving tenders, wings, and sandwiches.Crimson Coward was founded in the Los Angeles area in 2018, with the first location in Downey, and has opened three more in the southern California, including Long Beach and Garden Grove.The menu includes tenders, wings, boneless breast, and chicken sandwiches, served on a brioche bun, topped with slaw and pickles. For those who want to skip the chicken, there's a...
Favorite 'Yellowstone' cowboy to greet fans at North Texas whiskey shindig
Yellowstone star sightings are becoming weekly occurrences around Dallas-Fort Worth, and here comes a new chance to mingle with a fan favorite: Forrie J. Smith, who plays old-timer ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, is coming to Oak & Eden Whiskey's flagship nano-distillery in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 3.Smith, a "brand ambassador" for Oak & Eden, will be meeting-and-greeting fans and signing bottles at the second annual Anthro Live extravaganza. The event also will feature a craft cocktail bar, experiential tasting room, food vendors, and live music from acts including Matthew McDaniel, Simone Nicole, Hankins, and Brave Little Howl.Smith has collaborated with...
Emmy-winning actress inspires Dallas luncheon to raise $560,000 for critical cause
What: New Friends New Life LuncheonWhere: Hyatt Regency DallasThe 411: Co-Chairs Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, and Melissa Sherrill Martin — along with honorary co-chairs Matrice Ellis-Kirk and former Dallas mayor, Ambassador Ron Kirk — welcomed 800 supporters to the beloved fall luncheon November 4.The official mission of New Friends New Life is to restore and empower trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children, and drive awareness of the issue and its prevalence. Emcee Shelly Slater, CEO Bianca Davis, and several inspiring presentations and speakers underscored the importance of that aim.Martin highlighted the work of NFNL’s Youth...
Dallas apartment complex in midst of being salvaged is ravaged by fire
A vacant apartment complex on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas in the process of being demolished caught fire on November 30, with more than 60 firefighters responding to put out the flames.The building was Turtle Creek Gardens, located at 2525 Turtle Creek Blvd., a condominium complex that was due to be razed.According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the building caught fire around 11 pm, and it's not yet known what caused the fire.The complex was built in 1961, originally as apartments before transitioning into condominiums. In 2018, the condomium HOA put the property on the market, and in early 2022 sold to...
These are the 15 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's officially December, so naturally this weekend is dominated by holiday-themed events, including five local theater productions, two concerts, another Nutcracker, and celebrations in Dallas Arts District. There will also be two non-holiday theater productions, a concert by a YouTube sensation, a visit from a famous actress/comedian, and a stand-up comedy event.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, December 1Vocal Majority presents A Blue Suede ChristmasVocal Majority's A Blue Suede Christmas will transport audiences to Las Vegas...
Dallas artist lands collection of colorful canvases at Target stores
A Dallas-based artist who creates colorful and vibrant art has a collection being sold at Target.The artist is Roma Osowo, and the 18-piece collection features a variety of abstract masterpieces ranging in designs and sizes, each unique but filled with Osowo's joyful and optimistic perspective. The collection is available in Target stores until Sunday, December 4, and online until Monday, September 4, 2023.The collection came about when a home decor company saw the potential in her talent and made introductions to Target.There are smaller canvases measuring 10" X 13" and 11" X 11", priced at $14.99, some of which have...
Stunning Latin restaurant El Carlos Elegante makes Dallas Design District debut
The latest super-chic restaurant from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality has arrived. Called El Carlos Elegante, it's their Mexican-inspired restaurant in the Dallas Design District, at 1400 N. Rivertfront Blvd., just a tortilla toss from its sibling restaurant The Charles. According to a press release, El Carlos aims to capture the essence of Latin culture, in food, cocktails, and interior design. Diners can expect large cuts of Argentinian-style wood-fired meats and fish, crudo, house-made tortillas, traditional masa-based dishes, seasonal craft cocktails, and a standout Mezcal program, including no-additive natural Mezcals for true enthusiasts, as well as a global list of wines and champagnes. Menu highlights...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
There's no escaping fun at Grandscape in The Colony with new escape room
There's no escaping this hot entertainment trend coming to The Colony: Called The Escape Game, it's the biggest escape room outfit in the U.S., and it's about to become a little bigger with a new location opening in The Colony at Grandscape in January 2023.The Escape Game was founded in 2014 and currently has 29 locations everywhere from vacation destinations like Orlando and Las Vegas to high-end retail locations like Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Madison Ave in New York.The company creates highly-produced sets and multi-room experiences, and participants engage in hour-long missions, where they're given clues to...
Which buses and trains will be running in Dallas on Thanksgiving holiday
For those on the move during Thanksgiving, local transit authorities have issued some updates on their holiday schedules, including Dallas Area Rapid Transit in Dallas and Trinity Metro in Fort Worth.Dallas first:Dallas Area Rapid TransitDART buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday November 24, and Friday November 25.However, if you're headed to Fort Worth, call Uber: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday November 25, it'll operate on Saturday service hours.DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday,...
Legendary rockers Metallica set massive tour schedule with a stop in Arlington
The legendary heavy metal rock band Metallica's massive M72 world tour will find them playing two nights in every city they visit, including August 18 and 20, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.The tour, taking place throughout 2023 and 2024, is currently scheduled to go to 22 cities around the world, starting with Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 27. The Arlington concerts, the only stop in Texas, are part of the initial North American leg of the tour, running from August 4 to November 12.In a November 27 announcement, the band promises that each stop will feature a "No Repeat Weekend,"...
Salty Donut rolls artisan doughnuts into quirky downtown Dallas location
Dallas is getting a new outlet of Miami's favorite artisanal doughnut shop: The Salty Donut is opening a location in Klyde Warren Park, at 2049 N. Pearl St., on the East Lawn of the park. And according to a release, it's coming soon: Friday, December 2, when it will bring its craft doughnuts, coffee beverages, and quirky personality to the downtown Dallas community. Salty was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Andy and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez as a pop-up, selling doughnuts out of a vintage 1950s Aljoa camper in a parking lot, right as the doughnut trend was starting to rise.They’ve earned...
Book holiday magic — and Santa's Suite — this year at Omni Dallas Hotel
Find all the festive fun at Omni Dallas Hotel this season, from spa specials to gourmet hot chocolate concoctions, visits from Santa, and ways to give back.Read on to see what's on the holiday schedule:Santa's SuiteOmni Dallas Hotel has rolled out the red carpet for the second year this holiday season with the creation of Santa’s Suite. Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas HotelFind photo opps at every turn. Photo by @DallasLoveListImagine waking up in Santa's Suite. Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas HotelHost your private event...
Elegant new coffee shop from Dallas influencer blooms in Garland
There's a cool new coffee shop in Garland, opened by a Dallas influencer and her family. Called Bloom Café, it's in a small center just north of George Bush Turnpike, at 1815 Campbell Rd., where it's doing coffees, breakfast goods, and desserts.Bloom is owned and operated by Saria Almaktabi, famous for her Dallas Food Wanderer Instagram page, and her entire family.A UTD graduate who now works in healthcare management, she and her family have lived in the area for more than 20 years, which is how she knew it was missing a boutique coffee shop."I was hoping that somebody would...
What to expect at 'Lightscape,' North Texas' new walk-thru winter wonderland
Dallas-Fort Worth’s most Instagrammable new holiday lights display is best enjoyed without clinging to a phone. “Lightscape,” which made its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18, walks visitors through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in DFW.As the name says, the event features “lights” in “landscape,” so the natural surrounds of the garden are the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is music, and the major supporting character is strategic use of … darkness.Yes, darkness.What makes "Lightscape" different from other modern Christmas light attractions is that...
Dallas hires Martine Elyse Philippe as new director of arts and culture
The city of Dallas has a new Arts boss: Martine Elyse Philippe, who has worked in arts administration and the nonprofit world, has been appointed Director of the Office of Arts & Culture, a division of the City Manager's Office that fosters partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.According to a release from Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, Philippe will begin on December 5. She replaces Benjamin Espino, who has served as interim director since the departure of previous director Jennifer Scripps, who left to work with Downtown Dallas.Philippe has more than 15 years of experience in arts administration,...
