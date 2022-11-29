Read full article on original website
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022
Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
centralwinews.com
Mobile Health Care center comes to area
Family Health Center service brings additional same-day-care options to residents with twice-a-week visits. Area residents gained another way to access healthcare providers. Through funding from a federal grant, the Family Health Center of Marshfield (FHC) has begun offering mobile medical services in Medford, Abbotsford and Wisconsin Rapids. FHC is a...
centralwinews.com
Medford seeks to improve security at high school entrance
Looks to tap into budget savings due to federal ESSER funds to expand and renovate front entrance at MASH. The main office of the Medford Area Senior High School could get a face lift along with security upgrades under a plan presented at Monday’s school board meeting. Currently at...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
WEAU-TV 13
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
tomahawkleader.com
Nicolet graduate Kricket Koehn named 2022 Wisconsin technical college Alumni of the Year
RHINELANDER – Nicolet College announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29 that Nicolet graduate Kricket Koehn was named the 2022 Alumni of the Year by the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) District Boards Association. Koehn is the first Nicolet graduate to receive the award. A Rhinelander High School graduate, Koehn attended...
WSAW
Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha
A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
95.5 FM WIFC
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
tomahawkleader.com
THS Student Council collecting donated winter gear for Kinship
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk High School Student Council is currently collecting donated winter gear, which will go to Kinship of Tomahawk. A Thursday, Dec. 1 post on the School District of Tomahawk’s Facebook page said needed items include warm winter gloves, snow pants and boots for middle- and high school-aged youth, coats, hats and scarves.
2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen
Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
onfocus.news
Kittens Found in Box by Highway 97 Get Second Chance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Three tiny kittens found in a box along HWY 97 are on the path to a better life, thanks to a vigilant postal worker and Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS). “Do you believe in miracles? We do! We see them every day and we were...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
merrillfotonews.com
Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day
The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Wausau man faces federal drug trafficking charges
A Wausau man is one of two people indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau, and Ari Lor, 30, of Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.
