Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Man killed by SUV after collision on I-495, closing toll lanes

A tractor-trailer driver died tonight after being hit by an SUV on the Capital Beltway (I-495) near Braddock Road. According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer driver had exited his vehicle after he collided with a sedan on northbound I-495 approaching the Braddock Road exit in North Springfield, sending the sedan into the left shoulder of the toll lanes.
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD takes person into custody after shooting in Mount Vernon

An individual was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon apartment community this afternoon. Officers were investigating the shooting in the 8500 block of Hyman Way starting around 3:52 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, though they were later stabilized.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. Police say just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on the scene, police said they found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Family of Leann Faulk, woman missing for 37 years, to search Oxon Hill park for remains

OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Leann Faulk would be turning 59 next week. She disappeared 37 years ago without a trace. Her family left behind, ever knowing what happened. Toni Brooke is Faulk’s older sister; she says the free-spirited 21-year-old, who was living in Hyattsville, was last seen at her boyfriend’s parents' house in Oxon Hill, riding with a man known as JJ. Brooke believes that man killed her sister because she’d seen him commit a crime.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC

