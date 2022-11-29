Read full article on original website
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
arlnow.com
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
WJLA
String of shootings reported in Takoma Park, Md., police to increase patrol in area
TAKOMA PARK, Md (7News) — Police in Takoma Park, Md. responded to calls reporting gunshots in Toatley-Fraser park in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident happened between Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue at a local park, authorities said. This comes a a day after another shooting incident was reported in the same area.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Man killed by SUV after collision on I-495, closing toll lanes
A tractor-trailer driver died tonight after being hit by an SUV on the Capital Beltway (I-495) near Braddock Road. According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer driver had exited his vehicle after he collided with a sedan on northbound I-495 approaching the Braddock Road exit in North Springfield, sending the sedan into the left shoulder of the toll lanes.
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Crane called to remove overturned vehicle that flipped over concrete barrier in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A crane was called to remove an overturned vehicle that flipped over a concrete barrier in Woodbridge early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 am. on southbound I-95 after VA-123. Traffic was limited to a single lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
WJLA
Fairfax County police warn of ruse after victim robbed, scammed with fake gold
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are warning the public and calling for any victims of a fake gold scam to come forward. A Fairfax County resident was robbed and scammed with fake gold on Oct. 29, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police said...
WJLA
Prince George's Police issue warning following possible fentanyl-related deaths
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department released a warning about pills possibly being laced with fentanyl. The department posted on social media about "blue-toned pills with a distinct 'M' emblem." The pills were tested and were found to contain fentanyl, police said. Authorities...
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
ffxnow.com
FCPD takes person into custody after shooting in Mount Vernon
An individual was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon apartment community this afternoon. Officers were investigating the shooting in the 8500 block of Hyman Way starting around 3:52 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, though they were later stabilized.
WJLA
Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. Police say just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on the scene, police said they found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJLA
Family of Leann Faulk, woman missing for 37 years, to search Oxon Hill park for remains
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Leann Faulk would be turning 59 next week. She disappeared 37 years ago without a trace. Her family left behind, ever knowing what happened. Toni Brooke is Faulk’s older sister; she says the free-spirited 21-year-old, who was living in Hyattsville, was last seen at her boyfriend’s parents' house in Oxon Hill, riding with a man known as JJ. Brooke believes that man killed her sister because she’d seen him commit a crime.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
