Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
AVAX price analysis for 2 December 2022
AVAX price analysis for 2 December 2022, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
FTX’s LedgerX to Release $175M for Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX which is currently undergoing a bankruptcy process wants to explore one of its few solvent associates for funds. FTX’s LedgerX plans to release up to $175 million to be used in the bankruptcy proceedings. Ultimately, the money will be used to offset some debts to creditors as FTX currently owes its top 50 investors up to $3 billion with almost a million creditors.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange CrossTower Set To Acquire BEQUANT
CrossTower Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to acquire BEQUANT, a digital asset trading platform, following months of scouting other cryptocurrency startups and making offers, including a recent update for Voyager Digital’s assets. On November 28,the transaction was made which gives CrossTower 600 new professional exchange clients. Clients from...
thecoinrise.com
OpenSea Officially Launches On BNB Chain
Opensea is incorporating BNB Chain into its Web3 marketplace protocol, Seaport, which will enable multiple, real-time creator payouts, improved collection management, and the avoidance of high gas (the cryptocurrency industry’s term for transaction fees) by creators, all while reducing the cost of setup for new users. The lack of...
thecoinrise.com
Kraken Lays Off 30% Of Its Employees: Report
Kraken, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is cutting off around 30 percent of its workforce, or 1,100 workers, “in order to adapt to current market conditions,” according to co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell on Wednesday. Kraken has stated that it will provide 16 weeks...
thecoinrise.com
Broker-Dealer INX Places Bid For The Assets Of Voyager Digital
INX, a broker-dealer and digital asset trading platform, is reportedly interested in acquiring the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital. A release from the company stated that a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) had been submitted in an attempt to acquire the assets. In a press statement, INX CEO...
thecoinrise.com
Keyrock Raises $72M In Funding Led By Ripple
Ripple, a cryptocurrency payments startup, has led a $72 million Series B fundraising round for Keyrock, a digital asset market provider. They’ve had Ripple as a client for three years now. The funding round, which included Six Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures, concluded in the middle of September. Although...
Comments / 0