Bitcoin price analysis for 2 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 2 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
OpenSea Officially Launches On BNB Chain
Opensea is incorporating BNB Chain into its Web3 marketplace protocol, Seaport, which will enable multiple, real-time creator payouts, improved collection management, and the avoidance of high gas (the cryptocurrency industry’s term for transaction fees) by creators, all while reducing the cost of setup for new users. The lack of...
Crypto Exchange CrossTower Set To Acquire BEQUANT
CrossTower Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to acquire BEQUANT, a digital asset trading platform, following months of scouting other cryptocurrency startups and making offers, including a recent update for Voyager Digital’s assets. On November 28,the transaction was made which gives CrossTower 600 new professional exchange clients. Clients from...
