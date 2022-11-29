BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Charity Ball “Ball of the Year” raised nearly $400,000 this year. With more than 700 guests in attendance, a record amount of more than $385,000 was raised for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. The Clinics provide dental and medical services to those who cannot afford these services on their own or need help during trying times.

