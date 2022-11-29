Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mary Osborne
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing. Mary Osborne has made it her mission to help families that are hungry or have become...
WBKO
Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?. After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County. Vincent won the primary election...
WBKO
Fallen firefighters honored with memorial at Fire Station 7
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire Station Seven in Bowling Green is the new home to a memorial for fallen firefighters. The monument is a year and a half in the making, built by fellow firefighters during free time and even on days off. While the monument does pay tribute...
WBKO
National Corvette Museum appoints Buchanon, Murphy to board of directors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum has announced the appointment of Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and reappointed Deb Murphy to its board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. Buchanon served as Warren County Judge-Executive for almost three decades, from 1993 to 2022. Buchanon has been an...
WBKO
Horses of Hope featuring Warren County artists on display this Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nearly a year since the December tornadoes devastated much of Southcentral Kentucky, but four local student artists are trying to raise money for their local communities. The three Independence Bank-funded “Horses of Hope” will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the...
College Heights Herald
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
WBKO
Missing Bowling Green teen found
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
WBKO
Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5-6 due to illness
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools announced they will be closed Monday Dec. 5 and Tuesday Dec. 6 due to widespread illness. In a Facebook post, officials say they will move to Non-Traditional-Instruction for those two days, as students recover. “We hope that the weekend plus the two...
WBKO
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night. Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.
WBKO
The ‘Twas the night before Christmas pageant’ will benefit those in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tim Allen, President of SOKY Patriots Inc., and Brittany Smith, Team Member, SOKY Patriots Inc. Miss USA STAR appeared on Midday with Kelly Austin to talk about their next fundraiser. SOKY Patriots are an organization that helps those in need and they plan to have...
WBKO
Med Center’s Charity Ball raises record amount for Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Charity Ball “Ball of the Year” raised nearly $400,000 this year. With more than 700 guests in attendance, a record amount of more than $385,000 was raised for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. The Clinics provide dental and medical services to those who cannot afford these services on their own or need help during trying times.
WBKO
VIDEO: Deck the Halls of Highland returns for annual fundraising event at Highland Elementary Dec. 3
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Deck the Halls of Highland will be returning to Highland Elementary this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at Highland Elementary school located at 164 Scottie Drive. It will feature a pancake breakfast, starting at 8 a.m., photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kid-friendly games, a silent auction, and a vendor marketplace for Christmas shopping.
WBKO
WKU beats Bowling Green in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament and makes program history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball beat Bowling Green (25-20, 25-23,25-20) to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow night and claims the program’s 1000th win. Paige Briggs led with 10 kills and four aces. Katie Isenbarger followed with 10 kills and seven blocks and...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
WBKO
BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue. Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the...
WBKO
A second-half surge keeps WKU alive against Austin Peay
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming out of the halftime break on a 20-5 run, WKU Hilltopper Basketball fended off the Austin Peay Governors in a 75-74 win in Clarksville on Wednesday night. The 7-1 start to WKU’s season is the best for the program since 2006-07 when the team started in the same manner.
WBKO
Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow. Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
WBKO
The Medical Center at Scottsville to host Make the Season Bright tree lighting Dec. 5
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Make the Season Bright is returning to The Medical Center at Scottsville this holiday season on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The event will be at the hospital’s campus at 456 Burnley Road and is free to the public. Make the Season Bright serves as...
wkyufm.org
Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser now living in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
