ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Luxurious Foyer as You Enter This New Tomball, Texas Mansion

This home looks like something out of a movie, my jaw dropped as I started scrolling through the photos. The entrance to the home is incredible, all of your friends and family coming to visit would be in awe as soon as they walk inside of this home. This Tomball, Texas home is so nice if I lived here I would try so hard not to mess anything up, this place looks picture perfect.
TOMBALL, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes

If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy