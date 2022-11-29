NORTH PORT, Fla. - More than two months after Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, those living in North Port and Venice are still trying to recover. "Even though hurricane season may be over, the damage that we went through and the destruction isn’t gone. Trying to get contractors in to do the work is almost impossible at this point because they are so backed up," said Justin Willis, volunteer executive director of the non-profit When All Else Fails.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO