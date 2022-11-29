Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
High Levels of Red Tide Are Present at Many Sarasota Beaches. So Where Is It Safe to Go?
Red tide blooms in Sarasota are beginning to feel as seasonal as Christmastime. After Hurricane Ian, there were concerns that all the nutrient-laden water from out east would make its way into our bays and out toward our beaches. Now those concerns have been realized. The presence of high levels...
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants. The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.
Mysuncoast.com
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
NOKOMIS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - From the beaches to the canals and many waterways up and down the Suncoast, dead fish can be seen. High levels of red tide is to blame. “It’s devastating. Hopefully it won’t last long, it comes and goes,” said Dana Tyler, a Bradenton resident visiting Nokomis Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Longboat Observer
City rejects St. Armands zoning study request
Few topics raise more interest at Sarasota City Hall like a discussion about changes in zoning on St. Armands Circle. At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission heard a request by the St. Armands Business Improvement District to direct staff to study possible changes to the Commercial Tourist Zoning District with the intent to “promote mixed use development in the area, improve upon the existing functionality and aesthetics of the circle, and lay out framework for future development.”
sarasotamagazine.com
DalMoros Serves Up Pasta To Go on St. Armands Circle
Next time you're on St. Armands Circle, trade your ice cream cone for a box of freshly made pasta—designed for maximum walkability and carb-loading. At the new pasta to-go concept DalMoros, you can watch fresh pasta being made in the window while waiting for your food to be prepared.
10NEWS
Sarasota County transit fare increases take effect Dec. 1
The price increase ranges from 15 to 25 cents. And, the half-priced monthly bus pass will be phased out.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue 2 months later
NORTH PORT, Fla. - More than two months after Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, those living in North Port and Venice are still trying to recover. "Even though hurricane season may be over, the damage that we went through and the destruction isn’t gone. Trying to get contractors in to do the work is almost impossible at this point because they are so backed up," said Justin Willis, volunteer executive director of the non-profit When All Else Fails.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
sarasotamagazine.com
Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez on Warriors of Sarasota and Cultivating 'Spaces of Healing and Dialogue'
This is a big week for Mosaic Movements, Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez’s nonprofit-in-the-making. Its second major project—a documentary titled Warriors of Sarasota: The Interconnections of Diasporic Roots, Identity, Sisterhood and Service—will debut on Friday, Dec. 2, along with a photo exhibition and panel discussion at Sarasota's MARA Art Studio + Gallery. The film was shot by Ringling College of Art and Design students under Rosario-Hernandez’s oversight and financed by a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
According to experts, the newest NOAA satellite data suggests that the red tide bloom offshore is around 50 square miles in size. Red tide surges Dead fish on the beach.Photo byGetty Images.
usf.edu
Time and patience needed for rebuilding Hurricane Ian-impacted communities, North Port official says
This week on Florida Matters, we check back in on hurricane recovery in our region. It’s been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm carved a destructive trail through the state and flooded communities in its path. WUSF’s Cathy Carter has been reporting on...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
