Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

City rejects St. Armands zoning study request

Few topics raise more interest at Sarasota City Hall like a discussion about changes in zoning on St. Armands Circle. At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission heard a request by the St. Armands Business Improvement District to direct staff to study possible changes to the Commercial Tourist Zoning District with the intent to “promote mixed use development in the area, improve upon the existing functionality and aesthetics of the circle, and lay out framework for future development.”
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

DalMoros Serves Up Pasta To Go on St. Armands Circle

Next time you're on St. Armands Circle, trade your ice cream cone for a box of freshly made pasta—designed for maximum walkability and carb-loading. At the new pasta to-go concept DalMoros, you can watch fresh pasta being made in the window while waiting for your food to be prepared.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing

Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue 2 months later

NORTH PORT, Fla. - More than two months after Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, those living in North Port and Venice are still trying to recover. "Even though hurricane season may be over, the damage that we went through and the destruction isn’t gone. Trying to get contractors in to do the work is almost impossible at this point because they are so backed up," said Justin Willis, volunteer executive director of the non-profit When All Else Fails.
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million

The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez on Warriors of Sarasota and Cultivating 'Spaces of Healing and Dialogue'

This is a big week for Mosaic Movements, Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez’s nonprofit-in-the-making. Its second major project—a documentary titled Warriors of Sarasota: The Interconnections of Diasporic Roots, Identity, Sisterhood and Service—will debut on Friday, Dec. 2, along with a photo exhibition and panel discussion at Sarasota's MARA Art Studio + Gallery. The film was shot by Ringling College of Art and Design students under Rosario-Hernandez’s oversight and financed by a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
SARASOTA, FL

