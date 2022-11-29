Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Las Vegas billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Las Vegas Weekly
National Finals Rodeo Week country concerts and comedy shows in Las Vegas
Easton Corbin 12/1; Dillon Carmichael 12/2; Glen Templeton 12/3; Dan Smalley 12/4; Will Jones 12/5; Ben Gallaher 12/6; Wyatt McCubbin 12/7; Joe Nichols 12/9; Heath Sanders 12/10. virginhotelslv.com. BROOKLYN BOWL. Elle King with Shane Smith & The Saints 12/2; The Rodeo Rave 12/8; Turnpike Troubadours 12/9. ticketweb.com. THE CHELSEA. Cody...
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
Cowboy Christmas rides into Las Vegas with NFR
Cowboy Christmas rides into town while the National Finals Rodeo. The holiday market features more than 350 exhibitors from across the country and it offers interactive experiences for families.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Country’s top acts are all at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas for National Finals Rodeo this week
Every year during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Golden Nugget presents a concert series that places the pulse of country music in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. A stay on Fremont Street during NFR creates proximity to The Showroom for the Golden Nugget’s slate of shows, and this year kicked off with scheduled dates by legendary acts Lonestar, Tanya Tucker and Marty Stuart. The series continues with heavy-hitters Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Tippin and the Bellamy Brothers before Jamey Johnson steps up to the plate Friday night for the final performance. (All performances are at 10 p.m. at The Showroom. For tickets, go to goldennugget.com.)
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
vegas24seven.com
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events. New daily giveaways announced for the Downtown Christmas Expo. On Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m., prior to its live viewing party of the Wrangler National Finals...
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino
The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
vegas24seven.com
Christmas Cuisine And Holiday Cheer At Palms Casino Resort
HERE TO EAT (AND PLAY) !. CHRISTMAS CUISINE AND HOLIDAY CHEER AT PALMS CASINO RESORT. Four Delightful Wintertime Menus and Holiday Cocktail Creations from. Scotch 80 Prime, A.Y.C.E Buffet, Serrano Vista Café and Vetri Cucina by Marc Vetri. Are you ready for the holidays? With the Christmas spirit in...
markerzone.com
MAX PACIORETTY LISTS HIS INCREDIBLE $12M LAS VEGAS HOME FOR SALE (PHOTOS)
Max Pacioretty's trade to the Carolina Hurricanes was unexpected by many, to say the least. Among all the hustle and bustle associated with the transaction, Pacioretty and his family had to go through the home selling and buying process once more, leading to his stunning $12 million estate in Las Vegas being listed.
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s estate rake in nearly $5M in fees in fight over Las Vegas entrepreneur’s wealth
Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.
963kklz.com
New Record Set At Las Vegas Airport
The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Very Modern Experience
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
963kklz.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
Las Vegas Weekly
Bacon Nation brings the Reverse BLT and more to Downtown Las Vegas
Legitimate question: How did it take us this long to get our first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept? Bacon Nation recently opened on the D’s second floor, a full-on restaurant with seating for 120, comfy leather booths for classy bacon over-indulgence and a private dining room perfect for sports watch parties. It’s a real place, y'all.
nevadabusiness.com
The Stirling Club Announces a Spectacular Series of Swanky Events to Celebrate the Season
Las Vegas, NV (November 29, 2022) – The Stirling Club, a member’s only luxury social club just off the Las Vegas Strip, is opening its pristine doors to a series of elite events (typically reserved for members only) from their swanky New Year’s Eve party to a series of holiday entertainment throughout the most special month of the year.
Eater
Sol Mexican Cocina Is Now Open, With Tacos and Bruno Mars Cocktails
Sol Mexican Cocina is now open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The Baja-style restaurant is serving coastal Mexican favorites like duck tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote corn inside a breezy and open restaurant space on the Las Vegas Strip. The dining room opens to a bar with lounge seating in shades of beige and black. Inside, the ceiling is draped in cool tan sheets, swaying over the restaurant’s centerpiece, a boulder with a sculpture made of tree boughs and fabric.
Report: Las Vegas hotel rates break records in October
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate jumped to $209.89, which broke a record.
‘Take a closer look,’ Daughter of Buffalo Jim wants further investigation into 2008 death in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened. Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an […]
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
Comments / 0