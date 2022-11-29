ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

TAKING CARE, GIVING THANKS: Community comes together for holiday tradition

Community members gathered to give thanks and eat a delicious meal in the Brown County High School cafeteria during the 40th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner last week. The past two years, the dinner has been served drive-thru style at Mother’s Cupboard Food Pantry because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the community finally was able to come together and gather in person.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Holiday acts coming to music center this month

The Brown County Music Center will welcome a variety of holiday shows to the stage through December. This weekend the The Gatlin Brothers will take the stage for Country &Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Gatlin Brothers are Larry, Steve and Rudy, and are Grammy Award winners who have entertained...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy