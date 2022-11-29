Read full article on original website
A different groove: School bands participate in regional honor band event
Bands from Brown County Schools had several students participate in the Indiana Bandmasters Association All-Region and All-District Honor Bands at Bedford North Lawrence High School over the span of two weekends earlier this month. At these events, students got music ahead of time and had to work on it in...
‘A TREMENDOUS GIFT’: Woodworkers donate structure for Habitat auction, money raised equal to cost of land purchased
Affordable safe housing is at a premium and Brown County Indiana Habitat for Humanity struggles to find property in order to build homes for residents. Thanks to a donation from Brown County Woodworkers Club, the cost was recently offset for a piece of land that will house one of the three Habitat homes to be built in 2023.
TAKING CARE, GIVING THANKS: Community comes together for holiday tradition
Community members gathered to give thanks and eat a delicious meal in the Brown County High School cafeteria during the 40th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner last week. The past two years, the dinner has been served drive-thru style at Mother’s Cupboard Food Pantry because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the community finally was able to come together and gather in person.
STEPPING UP: Middle school science class responds to climate change with unique awareness project
A seventh grade science class at Brown County Middle School chose to work together to face a unique and demanding challenge this trimester, in hopes of bringing awareness to global warming. That goal was to climb the height of the world’s tallest glacier on a staircase just outside the middle...
Holiday acts coming to music center this month
The Brown County Music Center will welcome a variety of holiday shows to the stage through December. This weekend the The Gatlin Brothers will take the stage for Country &Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Gatlin Brothers are Larry, Steve and Rudy, and are Grammy Award winners who have entertained...
Election board approves, denies provisional ballots; 10 out of 39 ballots accepted, added to final election count
Election Day has come and gone, with ten provisional ballots being added to the final count during a Brown County Election Board meeting two weeks ago. Before provisional ballots issued at precincts were counted, four ballots that were mailed in were taken into consideration. Brown County Clerk’s Office employees had...
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: WWII soldier brought down in Operation Varsity, month before war ended
Next to the D-Day invasion of Normandy and the subsequent Battle of Normandy, the battle that saw the second greatest number of American fatalities in World War II was the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 16, 1944 through Jan. 25, 1945. Among the fallen were Brown County boys Marvin “Jeep”...
Rezone of 44.5 acres in Gnaw Bone OK’d; Nearby property seeks same rezone, discussion tabled til December
GNAW BONE — Nearly 22 years ago, 75 Gnaw Bone residents came together and opposed the rezoning request for a 44.5-acre piece of land from industrial to planned unit development (PUD). The petitioner had planned for a 64-unit, high density, manufactured home community. The Brown County Area Plan Commission...
