Detroit police release video of suspects running away after shooting at 2 people sitting in car on city's east side
Detroit police are asking for tips after two men were caught on camera running from the scene of a shooting on the city’s east side last month near Mack and Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Victim knew suspect in drive-by shooting in Southfield that injured two, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Southfield late Thursday evening. A Dearborn Heights man was struck in the thigh and arm while a Detroit woman was hit in the leg around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Greenfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous intersection blamed for 22-year-old woman’s death in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – A young woman was hit and killed at an intersection in Detroit that drivers say is dangerous. Alondra DeLeon, 22, was killed in a crash Saturday, Nov. 26, at the intersection of Chamberlain and Elsmere streets in Southwest Detroit. Detroit police say DeLeon was hit by a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosee Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
fox2detroit.com
Killer wanted 2 years after man found dead, dog injured in vacant Detroit building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two years ago, a man was found dead in a vacant Detroit building, while his dog was hurt. Jessie Eastwood aka Johnnie Best had been murdered. His body was found inside 6466 Jefferson on Dec. 8, 2020. Eastwood's dog, Baby Girl, was injured near him. Crime...
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen charged after bringing gun to Ecorse High School
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to Ecorse High School on Thursday. Police responded to the school just after 10:22 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun in their backpack. When they arrived, they...
13abc.com
Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
Have you seen Trey? Missing 19-year-old was last seen on WCCCD campus in Detroit
Trey Rogers, 19, was last seen on the Wayne County Community College District’s Eastern Campus, on Conner St. near I-94, at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to police.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
downriversundaytimes.com
Double store shoplifter apprehended
MELVINDALE — A man who shoplifted at Dollar General, 3580 Oakwood Blvd., and at CVS, 18340 Allen Road, was cited for retail fraud the morning of Nov. 28 after he was found walking nearby with the stolen merchandise. The man, who had outstanding warrants from other cities for retail...
fox2detroit.com
10-year-old boy charged after making hit list, bringing knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy brought a knife to his Mt. Clemens school after making a hit list, according to the Macomb County prosecutor. According to Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office, the boy allegedly made a list of students who were mean to him and had called him names before bringing a knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
Michigan teen dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male in Highland Park. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes in the14000 block of Second Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a reported homicide. Officers arrived...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home. The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.
downriversundaytimes.com
Customer discovers shop break-in
TAYLOR — A customer who arrived early at Metro Pro Tech, 25920 Eureka Road, on the morning of Nov. 25 to have his vehicle serviced discovered the business’ front window had been shattered. The responding police officers discovered that the interior of the business had been ransacked. A...
