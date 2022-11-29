ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit teen charged after bringing gun to Ecorse High School

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to Ecorse High School on Thursday. Police responded to the school just after 10:22 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun in their backpack. When they arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man caught looking into Wixom child's bedroom window

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville man is facing charges after police say a woman caught him looking in her child's bedroom window. Police responded to Meadowood Park Apartments in Wixom just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim reported seeing an older white male wearing dark clothes, later identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, looking in her child's bedroom window. He fled when the mother saw him.
WIXOM, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Double store shoplifter apprehended

MELVINDALE — A man who shoplifted at Dollar General, 3580 Oakwood Blvd., and at CVS, 18340 Allen Road, was cited for retail fraud the morning of Nov. 28 after he was found walking nearby with the stolen merchandise. The man, who had outstanding warrants from other cities for retail...
MELVINDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit. According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied. The suspects then demanded that he...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Customer discovers shop break-in

TAYLOR — A customer who arrived early at Metro Pro Tech, 25920 Eureka Road, on the morning of Nov. 25 to have his vehicle serviced discovered the business’ front window had been shattered. The responding police officers discovered that the interior of the business had been ransacked. A...
TAYLOR, MI

