ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first ti…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia tops 1,000 active COVID cases for first time in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia topped 1,000 active COVID cases for the first time in a month Friday. The state had 1,044 active cases. The last time West Virginia had over 1,000 cases was Nov. 4, when the DHHR reported a total of 1,111. West Virginia has been over 1,000 active cases just three times since mid-October.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Diversified Energy donates 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Diversified Energy Co., an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season. “West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

WVa revenue collections surge again in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Napoleon Crane

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man wanted in a Louisiana homicide was shot dead by State Pol…
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNews

Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Endangered listing for Nevada toad in geothermal power fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
NEVADA STATE
WVNews

House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy