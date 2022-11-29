Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Dust storm reduces visibility in northeast Colorado
HAXTUN - An area of dust along a line extending from four miles southwest of Haxtun to eight miles southwest of Akron initiated the National Weather Service to issue a dust storm warning for eastern Washington. southeastern Logan, and southwestern Phillips Counties in northeast Colorado Friday afternoon. The warning was...
News Channel Nebraska
High winds wreak havoc on traffic
STERLING, Colo. — High winds are making travel dangerous and even impossible in parts of northeast Colorado. Early Friday (December 2) afternoon, U.S. Highway 34 between Otis and Yuma was closed due to low visibility. Colorado State Patrol troopers also reported truck-trailers blown over in the wind gusts. Businesses...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
sweetwaternow.com
Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday
CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should brace for a strong cold front that will bring heavy snow combined with blustery winds into Friday across sections of the state. Western valleys and mountains will get the first shot of extreme weather as heavy snow develops along the I-80 corridor from Evanston into the Bridger Valley later tonight, according to forecast reports from The National Weather Service in Riverton.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman
MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
myhits106.com
Laramie Holiday Parade & Train Lighting Details
5:00pm: Holiday Expo at the Train Depot – doors open. 5:30 – 6:00pm: Dance Show by Laramie Dance & Arts Center at the Train Depot. 6:00 – 6:30pm: Train lighting at Depot Park! We are lighting up the train cars again this year at the Train Depot!
News Channel Nebraska
Jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer closes Sunol exit on Interstate 80
SUNOL - No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at Sunol Friday evening. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office reported a semi-tractor-trailer hauling walnuts jackknifed and tipped onto the passenger on the on-ramp at the Sunol exit at approximately 5:24 p.m. The exit was closed for about...
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
doniphanherald.com
Grandmother offers $200K reward to find man who went missing on visit to Gering
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019.
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
