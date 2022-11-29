ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

kezi.com

Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months

EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern. Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

After snowfall, transportation officials preparing for icy roads

EUGENE, Ore. -- With freezing weather in the forecast, transportation and city officials are taking steps to attempt to avert catastrophe on frozen and snowy roads. After a dusting of snow came down in several locations Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation says its crews will be out trying to make the roads safe at night. They also said they’ll be paying close attention to the weather forecast to know when and where to deploy their teams.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December

The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Local rain and snow are encouraging, but precipitation remains off pace

Steady rain in the south Willamette Valley has helped, but it hasn’t eliminated drought conditions. Jon Bonk is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He said as of early Wednesday, precipitation in Eugene for the “rain year” since October first is nearly three inches below normal, adding, “If we go back and look at the calendar year as a whole, since January first, we are sitting at 25.03 inches, and that is still about eight and a third inches below normal. So yeah, we’re still in a pretty good precipitation deficit as it sits, but certainly the wet latter half of what we’ve had here in November is starting to help with that.”
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rig Too Fast for Conditions; Property Sale; Logger Recognized; Busy Weekend Ahead for FEC

The Tractor trailer rig that shut down traffic on Highway 101 yesterday morning was apparently going too fast for conditions according to Captain Kyle Kennedy with the Oregon State Police. The empty chip truck driven by Andrew Jacob Vader was traveling southbound near milepost 197 just before the Siltcoos bridge in a driving rain and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and crashed into the guardrail on the west side of Highway 101. No other vehicles were in volved in the accident. Vader was warned for driving too fast for conditions and his actions were reported to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles. Western Lane Fire and EMS also responded. Traffic was delayed in the area for about 2 hours.
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2

Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City

Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
DUNES CITY, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wintry weather could hit mid-valley

The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision

Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON

A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
FLORENCE, OR

