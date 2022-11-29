Read full article on original website
Related
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months
EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern. Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.
kezi.com
After snowfall, transportation officials preparing for icy roads
EUGENE, Ore. -- With freezing weather in the forecast, transportation and city officials are taking steps to attempt to avert catastrophe on frozen and snowy roads. After a dusting of snow came down in several locations Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation says its crews will be out trying to make the roads safe at night. They also said they’ll be paying close attention to the weather forecast to know when and where to deploy their teams.
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
klcc.org
Local rain and snow are encouraging, but precipitation remains off pace
Steady rain in the south Willamette Valley has helped, but it hasn’t eliminated drought conditions. Jon Bonk is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He said as of early Wednesday, precipitation in Eugene for the “rain year” since October first is nearly three inches below normal, adding, “If we go back and look at the calendar year as a whole, since January first, we are sitting at 25.03 inches, and that is still about eight and a third inches below normal. So yeah, we’re still in a pretty good precipitation deficit as it sits, but certainly the wet latter half of what we’ve had here in November is starting to help with that.”
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kcfmradio.com
Rig Too Fast for Conditions; Property Sale; Logger Recognized; Busy Weekend Ahead for FEC
The Tractor trailer rig that shut down traffic on Highway 101 yesterday morning was apparently going too fast for conditions according to Captain Kyle Kennedy with the Oregon State Police. The empty chip truck driven by Andrew Jacob Vader was traveling southbound near milepost 197 just before the Siltcoos bridge in a driving rain and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and crashed into the guardrail on the west side of Highway 101. No other vehicles were in volved in the accident. Vader was warned for driving too fast for conditions and his actions were reported to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles. Western Lane Fire and EMS also responded. Traffic was delayed in the area for about 2 hours.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
kezi.com
After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several crashes on Lane County roads, some leading to fatalities or injuries, officials are reminding residents to be safe on the road while traveling for the holidays. According to the Lane County Government and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two fatal crashes and three...
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
kezi.com
Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision
Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
Comments / 0