Metro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album “Heroes & Villains”
It’s been a long time coming but finally, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The St. Louis producer dropped off his latest body of work in its entirety this morning following an impressive rollout. The 15-song effort finds Metro reuniting with his frequent collaborators while also...
GloRilla Brags About Her Come-Up In Funk Flex Freestyle
Big Glo let her haters know they’ll never stop her hustle. The latest femcee on the block is GloRilla, and she’s adding her name to Funk Flex’s freestyle list. The Memphis rapper has been on a non-stop whirlwind ever since “F.N.F.” helped put her on the map. Big Glo’s meteoric rise has been aided by her signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG, and fans are excited to see how her career will unfold in the new year.
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
A$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin’s “Feel The Fiyaaaah”
The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff. Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, Heroes & Villains, has finally arrived. Prior to its arrival, the Boominati Worldwide founder unleashed an accompanying short film on YouTube. Yesterday, Metro also teased the features on the album by sharing several comic book covers to his Instagram profile. Once he did that, fans grew even more excited for his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, John Legend, Mustafa, and many other high-profile rappers were officially confirmed for the album.
Rowdy Rebel Thinks He Can Beat Drake & Lil Durk In Basketball
Clearly confident in his basketball skills, the New York rapper challenged Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to a hoop session this past summer. In an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Rowdy Rebel shared who he thought he could beat in a one-on-one basketball game. Speaking confidently on the podcast, he said he’d win against fellow rappers Drake, Lil Durk, and Jim Jones.
Gucci Mane Says He Has $1M For B.G. When He’s Released From Prison
Birdman suggested B.G. could be coming home soon. Gucci Mane’s celebrating the news of B.G.’s potential early release. Birdman suggested recently that the former Cash Money artists would be coming home soon. Though he didn’t say when B.G. would be out, the NOLA mogul said that he’d be back outside in a “few weeks.” There isn’t any confirmation surrounding these reports but Baby’s actively worked towards getting the 42-year-old rapper out of prison.
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Bow Wow Celebrates End Of Tour With Champagne Shower
The star celebrated his last show of The Millennium Tour with a sweet message to fans. Bow Wow has been a force in the game for over twenty years. The Ohio born rapper has managed to maintain a stable career both on and off the stage. On Tuesday (November 29), he took to Instagram to celebrate the last show of his infamous Millennium Tour. The 35-year old star took to Instagram with a video of himself turn up, bathing in champagne.
Offset Performs For First Time Since Takeoff’s Death, Cardi B Supports Him
The father of five has been privately and publicly mourning this loss of his cousin for the last month. Just over a month after Takeoff’s untimely death, his cousin, Offset, has made his return to the stage. The father of five gave a performance at Miami’s E11even nightclub on Friday (December 2) as a part of the ongoing Art Basel celebrations taking place throughout the city.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
A$AP Rocky Unleashes “Shittin Me”
We haven’t received a lot from A$AP Rocky this year, but from what we’ve heard, he’s cooking up something special. It’s unclear when the Harlem rapper will come through with a new body of work but he’s gifted fans a new drop before 2022 ends.
Pusha T’s Unbelievable Jay-Z “Hell Hath No Fury” Story Resurfaces
On the 16th anniversary of the Clipse’s “Hell Hath No Fury,” a decade-old Pusha T interview has reminded fans of the album’s uncanny connection to Jay-Z’s “Kingom Come.”. Monday, November 28 marked the 16th anniversary of Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury. Serving as the...
D.L. Hughley Mocks Ye’s Divorce With “Gold Digger” Lyrics
D.L. Hughley took to Instagram to poke fun at Kanye West’s public divorce settlement. D.L. Hughley has had longstanding beef with Kanye West. The comedian and radio host doesn’t hold back when sharing his critique about the Donda rapper. D.L. upped the anti on Tuesday (November 29), by poking fun at Ye’s divorce settlement news. West was ordered to pay ex-wife Kim Kardashian $200,000 in child support.
DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend’s Claims About Overdose
DJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend’s recent claims about his death on Twitter. DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date Confirmed
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is finally almost here. Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so it can be said that his sneakers are going to get people excited. Moreover, the NOCTA association demonstrates that these will be of high quality.
Spotify Wrapped Reveals Top Artists & Songs Of 2022
Drake, Bad Bunny and more topped the list. The year is rapidly coming to an end. Spotify recently unveiled their highly anticipated 2022 Wrapped catalogue — a curated list of the year’s top artists, songs and podcasts. This year, Spotify is sharing more key features that showcase the way users listen to music. The streaming service will give a look at how users’ listening habits change throughout the day.
Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West’s Hitler Praise
He’s worked with West for decades, but he reposted Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello’s critical hot take. They have made magic in the studio together, but Mike Dean doesn’t have a problem calling Kanye West to the floor. The spun hits from The College Dropout, Graduation, Late Registration, 808’s & Heartbreak, Watch The Throne, and more. Although their working relationship has been lucrative and impactful, Dean hasn’t minced words in calling out West over his antics. In a recent Instagram post, Dean reshared Steve Angello’s statement, which seemed to be about the Rap mogul.
Finesse2tymes Makes His Mark With “90 Days” Mixtape
New music has been coming in abundance in recent weeks, especially from Finesse2tymes. The “Summo” hitmaker has been chiefly showing out on single after single, and now he’s taking the world by storm with his 90 Days mixtape. Following a stint in jail that left him a...
