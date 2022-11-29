Philadelphia City Council Member Helen Gym resigns 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year.

"It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."

The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans.

"We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more prosperous, vibrant and creative place for all of us."

In a statement, council president Darrell Clarke commended Gym.

"Her voice on behalf of those residents who traditionally lack access to power was strong and unwavering," Clarke said. "As with each of the former members who have resigned recently to pursue other endeavors, I look forward to continuing to work with Helen Gym to benefit every Philadelphian."

Allan Domb , Cherelle Parker , Derek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez also resigned from City Council this year, and have announced mayoral campaigns.

Shop Rite magnate Jeff Brown , former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former municipal court judge Jimmy DeLeon are also potential contenders for the Democratic nomination in May 2023.