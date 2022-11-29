ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on...
Ciara Wishes Russell Wilson a Heartfelt Happy Birthday: 'I'm So Proud to Celebrate You'

Russell Wilson rang in his birthday with a lot of love from his wife, Ciara! The singer took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 34th birthday, sharing a sweet reel set to Mary J. Blige's "My Everything." "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner,...
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
