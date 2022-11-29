Ferrari has been late to the game when it comes to the ever-growing popularity of high-performance luxury SUVs. As a matter of fact, its two former CEOs were against it. Sergio Marchionne even said he'd have himself shot first before he signs off on an SUV model. Well, times have changed, and so has the leadership within the Italian automaker, which means that ideas are fresh and a new dawn for Ferrari occurred when the Purosangue SUV was unveiled. To the eyes of a Ferrari purist, the Purosangue is their worst nightmare. For the rest of the world, it's probably the best vehicle Ferrari has ever made--so much so that the Italian automaker had to stop accepting orders.

2 DAYS AGO