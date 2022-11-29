PHOENIX - Drug enforcement officials in the Phoenix area say fentanyl is still on the rise, and getting much worse. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly addictive. It is 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. According to data from DEA laboratory testing, six out of 10 pills DEA agents seize contain a lethal dose of fentanyl, a rise from four out of 10 previously.

