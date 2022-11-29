BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO