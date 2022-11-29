ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Thomas More men's and women's basketball teams both ranked No. 1 in NAIA polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) – For the first time in school history, the Thomas More University men's and women's basketball teams were both ranked No. 1 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Polls. Both teams were unanimously the top-ranked team, gaining all 42 possible first place votes, in the poll...
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Man indicted for fatal Millvale shooting

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was indicted for the shooting death of a man in Millvale. Arthur Smith, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for the death of Davonte Hollis. Police were called to Beekman Street for a report of a shooting on October 14 when...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy