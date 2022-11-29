Read full article on original website
WKRC
Huggins brings West Virginia to Cintas Center: 'I don't have any good thoughts on Xavier'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time in almost two decades Bob Huggins will coach a college basketball game at Xavier this Saturday and he still doesn't like the Musketeers. Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers will be coming to Cintas Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, to play Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
WKRC
Warrick scores 30 to lead NKU past Youngstown State in Horizon League opener
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP/WKRC) — Marques Warrick’s 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night in its Horizon League opener. Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4 overall, 1-0 Horizon League). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and...
WKRC
Thomas More men's and women's basketball teams both ranked No. 1 in NAIA polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) – For the first time in school history, the Thomas More University men's and women's basketball teams were both ranked No. 1 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Polls. Both teams were unanimously the top-ranked team, gaining all 42 possible first place votes, in the poll...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
WKRC
Bob Herzog says good bye to his Movember beard promoting men's health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Viewers noticed that Bob Herzog grew out his beard for a good cause, but now the beard says good bye. Herzog grew out his beard as part of the Movember movement, which calls attention to men’s health issues. One of the health issues is prostate cancer,...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
WKRC
Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
WKRC
Man indicted for fatal Millvale shooting
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was indicted for the shooting death of a man in Millvale. Arthur Smith, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for the death of Davonte Hollis. Police were called to Beekman Street for a report of a shooting on October 14 when...
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
WKRC
Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
