Judge accepts insanity plea for man accused of murdering couple, chewing on victim

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From 'everything working out' in life to doctors giving her just hours to live after teen already wanted by police allegedly hit her in the head with a concrete block: How life changed in an instant for pregnant mum
A mum had just bought a new home and was preparing for the birth of her second child when she was suddenly struck in the head with a concrete brick - and now has just hours to live. The family of Diane Miller, 30, has been told she and her...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
Police focus on car in search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand has continued into its second day.On Friday evening, police searching for Strand taped off a car on CR 4599 at TX 114 in Boyd, about seven miles from her home, and ordered people nearby to move away. They have yet to release any updates or say what led them to tape off the car.INVESTIGATION WITH A SEARCHOn Friday afternoon, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said in a press conference that the search was now transitioning into an "investigation with a search" and that they will no longer ask volunteers for...
A hospital patient was "disturbed" by the sound of her 79-year-old roommate's ventilator. So she allegedly shut it off — twice.
A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the...
Philadelphia firebombing suspect arrested with help of surveillance video
Philadelphia police arrested a firebombing suspect after surveillance video allegedly showed similarities to a suspect in another recent vandalism case.
