Judge accepts insanity plea for man accused of murdering couple, chewing on victim

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand has continued into its second day.On Friday evening, police searching for Strand taped off a car on CR 4599 at TX 114 in Boyd, about seven miles from her home, and ordered people nearby to move away. They have yet to release any updates or say what led them to tape off the car.INVESTIGATION WITH A SEARCHOn Friday afternoon, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said in a press conference that the search was now transitioning into an "investigation with a search" and that they will no longer ask volunteers for...

WISE COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO