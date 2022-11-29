Read full article on original website
WKRC
Thomas More men's and women's basketball teams both ranked No. 1 in NAIA polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) – For the first time in school history, the Thomas More University men's and women's basketball teams were both ranked No. 1 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Polls. Both teams were unanimously the top-ranked team, gaining all 42 possible first place votes, in the poll...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says good bye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
WKRC
P&G to pay $8M settlement for potential cancer-causing compound in products
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Procter and Gamble will pay $8 million to settle a class action lawsuit over a potential cancer-causing compound in two of its popular products. The suit claimed Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, and Herbal Essences contained benzene. Exposure to benzene has been linked to leukemia, blood and bone...
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
North College Hill police looking for a car in connection to fatal shooting
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - North College Hill Police hope images of an SUV used in a weekend murder will lead to the gunman. Police said Maurice Searcy, 32, was walking to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue Satuday night at about 8 p.m. when an early model, white Hyundai Sante Fe pulled up.
WKRC
Bob Herzog says good bye to his Movember beard promoting men's health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Viewers noticed that Bob Herzog grew out his beard for a good cause, but now the beard says good bye. Herzog grew out his beard as part of the Movember movement, which calls attention to men’s health issues. One of the health issues is prostate cancer,...
WKRC
New coffee shop opens location in West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Dept. handles thousands of rental complaints from no heat to mold
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Health Department Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the department receives all kinds of complaints, from no heat, no water, mold or insect infestations. Local 12 asked how the Cincinnati Health Department handle renters’ complaints. “We have to see it for ourselves, almost like a...
