Firefighter Injured Battling Tricky Two-Alarm Carroll County House Fire
One firefighter had to be treated for injuries as crews contended with a tricky early-morning two-alarm wall fire that broke out in Carroll County, officials said. Shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, first responders in Union Bridge were called to the 600 block of Raywell Avenue when a passerby alerted them to a fire that broke out in a multi-family home.
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
Victim in fatal White Marsh house fire identified
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The female victim who died in a fatal White Marsh house fire earlier this month has been identified. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court (21236), perished in the November 20 blaze at the same address. Three adjacent townhomes also suffered damage in...
Crash with injuries reported in Fork
KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Harford Road. The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. along Harford Road at Sunshine Avenue (21087). Injuries have been reported, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use caution in the area.
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m. “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
'He ran and saved her': 70-year-old military veteran awake, remembers rescuing two from Pigtown explosion
BALTIMORE - Terry Bagley, a U.S. Marine veteran, is being hailed as a hero.Last week, he risked his life rescuing a woman and her daughter from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley is awake, but remains in the hospital, more than a week after the Nov. 22 explosion and fire.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with his daughter, Eris Bagley, who said all her father wants is a soda."My dad is currently awake. He is talking," Eris Bagley said. "He really just wants a soda. That's all he's talking about, getting a soda and coming home."Terry Bagley remembers...
Police searching for missing Essex man
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens arrested in gun shop burglary in Glen Burnie
Two Montgomery County teens have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a gun shop in Anne Arundel County.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County
Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects. They've responded to numerous calls in multiple areas like Fallston and Bel Air.
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
Fatal industrial accident reported in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Medics are on the scene of a fatal industrial accident in the Fallston area. The incident was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports indicate that a male victim was crushed by industrial equipment at The Mill, located in the 2800-block of Reckord Road. The...
