Middle River, MD

CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Victim in fatal White Marsh house fire identified

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The female victim who died in a fatal White Marsh house fire earlier this month has been identified. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court (21236), perished in the November 20 blaze at the same address. Three adjacent townhomes also suffered damage in...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in Fork

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Harford Road. The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. along Harford Road at Sunshine Avenue (21087). Injuries have been reported, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use caution in the area.
FORK, MD
Shore News Network

Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m.  “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

'He ran and saved her': 70-year-old military veteran awake, remembers rescuing two from Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE - Terry Bagley, a U.S. Marine veteran, is being hailed as a hero.Last week, he risked his life rescuing a woman and her daughter from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley is awake, but remains in the hospital, more than a week after the Nov. 22 explosion and fire.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with his daughter, Eris Bagley, who said all her father wants is a soda."My dad is currently awake. He is talking," Eris Bagley said. "He really just wants a soda. That's all he's talking about, getting a soda and coming home."Terry Bagley remembers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal industrial accident reported in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Medics are on the scene of a fatal industrial accident in the Fallston area. The incident was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports indicate that a male victim was crushed by industrial equipment at The Mill, located in the 2800-block of Reckord Road. The...
FALLSTON, MD

