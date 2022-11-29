BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO