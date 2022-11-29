MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record turnout for their upcoming annual Fire and Ice Gala taking place this weekend. Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible by sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event has grown each year since its inception in 2015, netting more than $230,000 in 2021. A volunteer committee of more than 20 has been working on the event planning all year.

MANKATO, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO