United Way Fire and Ice Gala
Some gas retailers within Minnesota are lowering gas prices much faster than others- St. Peter is the prime example for low gas prices. Mankato Area Foundation releases 2022 report on grant money distribution. The report shows the foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5...
Greater Mankato Area United Way Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record turnout for their upcoming annual Fire and Ice Gala taking place this weekend. Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible by sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event has grown each year since its inception in 2015, netting more than $230,000 in 2021. A volunteer committee of more than 20 has been working on the event planning all year.
The Mankato Area Foundation has released 2022 report on grant money distributed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2022, the Mankato Area Foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5 million to Mankato area non-profit organizations. Among the organizations that received grant money include the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, which was granted $337,000. $160,000 was granted to Greater Mankato Area...
Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 2022 holiday season approaches, Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a senior program encourages local residents to share the holiday spirit with older residents who may not have family and feel alone. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who...
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
The report shows the foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5 million to non-profit organizations. The Fairmont city council is deciding the future of the town's community center and whether to build a new YMCA.
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has imposed a downtown snow emergency to continue to clear streets from Tuesday’s snowstorm. The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec. 1) and expires at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. View the downtown snow emergency corridor which includes:
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past few weeks, Kato Living has been on a tour of the region, showing audiences different event venues. There is truly a venue for everyone. Featured today, Kelsey and Lisa traveled to Ahavah Cottage in Elysian, a stylish, beautiful location that holds weddings and just about anything else that can be celebrated.
Fairmont debates future of community center
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont city council is deciding the future of the town’s community center and whether to build a new YMCA. On Monday, council members decided to move forward with the purchase of a new ice compressor estimated at $1.5 million which will be installed in the Martin County Arena.
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3. The full-day event is presented by Clam and will be held from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM in the Mankato SCHEELS parking lot. The event is free and all are welcome to...
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Hilltop Florist Supports Mankato Area Schools’ Angel Fund for its December Hope in Bloom program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hilltop Florist is pleased to announce that for the month of December they will be partnering with Mankato Area Public Schools’ Angel Fund for their special Hope in Bloom bouquet. Mankato Area Public Schools’ (MAPS) Angel Fund gives temporary assistance to families that need help...
Plow drivers: 'Nasty day out'
The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall.
Art House: a Mankato destination brings creativity to the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A love of the arts has helped restore an important community venue into a wonderful Mankato destination. A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in downtown Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Holiday fashion: hot looks for the cold season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living invited Marissa Brostrom, Owner of Graif Clothing, to talk about the latest holiday fashions! Here are a few new looks to consider during the season of giving. Enjoy the fashion show!
One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.
One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
SCC's North Mankato campus will be hosting its annual Toys for Tots drive thru
The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall. Snow has ended but roads will be snow covered and slippery through the night. New Madelia government center opening soon.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-30-2022 - clipped version
To cover 12,000 miles of roads, the MN Dept. of Transportation has around 800 snowplows. The state keeps 15 plows in Mankato. SCC's North Mankato campus will be hosting its annual Toys for Tots drive thru.
Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For two weeks now, Mankato Salvation Army and its volunteers have been ringing bells next to their signature red kettles. Right now, collections are down, and opportunities for volunteers are up. ”We still haven’t had full coverage yet,” said Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation...
