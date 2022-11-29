The recently announced Ford EV dealer mandates have been under heavy scrutiny recently, both in the U.S. and Canada. Essentially, Ford is requiring its dealers that want to sell EVs to adhere to certain stipulations such as selling them at fixed prices, as well as investing anywhere between $500,000 to $1.2 million or more, with much of that money going to shore up infrastructure. Dealers can choose to attain either Model e Certified or Model e Certified Elite status, though the former will limit a dealer’s ability to advertise vehicles, as well as put a cap on the number of EVs it can take delivery of. Now, after previously delaying the deadline for dealers to opt in to this program from October to tomorrow, these Ford EV dealer mandates are facing new opposition from officials in Connecticut, according to CT News Junkie.

