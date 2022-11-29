Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Raw Material Strategy Does Not Follow Tesla Playbook
In recent months, Ford has worked overtime to secure the raw materials it needs to reach its goals of producing 600,000 EVs annually by 2023 and two million by 2026 by signing deals with a number of suppliers across the globe. The same is true of the automaker’s joint venture partner, SK On, which itself has recently signed deals with companies like Lake Resources and Global Lithium Resources. Additionally, Ford plans to switch the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup and Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from the current lithium-ion units for the foreseeable future, as they don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction – moves that are critical as the price of lithium surges. This Ford EV raw material strategy is quite a bit different than Tesla’s, which is a good thing in this case, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
fordauthority.com
Ford Academy Launched In Brazil As New Innovation Hub
As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.
fordauthority.com
Endera Offering Variety Of Ford E-Series EV Conversions
Ford is at the forefront of the ongoing EV transition, investing billions as it aims to produce two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. A major component of that plan involves launching new EV models for customers to buy, of course, and the automaker currently has a lineup that consists of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ford E-Transit, with many more in the works. However, a Ford E-Series EV isn’t currently available, though a company called Endera is building and selling them itself.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In December 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in December 2022. However, it’s important to note that this offer is only available in select U.S. markets. Additionally, the range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 are once again excluded from this Mustang offer. Ford Mustang Discount...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 8 Percent In November 2022
Ford Motor Company sales decreased 7.8 percent to 146,364 units during November 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for ’23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th. As the year closes out, F-Series expanded its lead to more than 117,000 trucks over its second-place competitor,” he added.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Bidirectional Charging System For ATVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a bidirectional charging system for ATVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 28th, 2021, published on December 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0379743. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of EV...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited FX4 In Stone Gray: Photos
Since the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of variants of the redesigned pickup out and about, including an F-600 XL chassis cab, an F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab, an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, and, most recently, an F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package finished in Stone Gray Metallic, giving us yet another look at the brand new F-Series pickup in a different guise.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Lineup Wins 2023 Best CPO Value Award
The Ford Transit Connect has proven to be a popular option for commercial fleets in recent years, providing plenty of cargo and passenger space in a smaller package than its larger Transit brethren. The Ford Transit Connect also represents a solid value as a certified pre-owned vehicle, as both the passenger van (wagon) and cargo van (commercial) variants of that model were awarded a Vincentric 2022 Best CPO Award earlier this year. Now, as Ford Blue Advantage – the company’s newish certified pre-owned platform – continues to outpace CPO sales in general, the Ford Transit Connect lineup has once again earned a Vincentric Best CPO Value award, this time for 2023.
fordauthority.com
Fluid Truck Will Rent Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups To Customers
The Ford F-150 Lightning has thus far proven to be quite popular with not only retail customers – but also commercial ones. A number of fleets have placed orders for the EV pickup in recent months, including Sunrun, the city of Lakeland, Florida, Michigan State University, and United Rentals, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another name to that list – Fluid Truck, a commercial vehicle rental company based out of Denver, Colorado – but this time, that particular company has purchased multiple Ford F-150 Lightning pickups with the intentions of renting them out to customers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Everest Ranks Second In Initial Quality In Thailand
Following its official debut, the all-new, next-generation Ford Everest launched in certain global markets earlier this year, and has remained in high demand ever since. That includes Thailand, where the Everest is produced at Ford Thailand Manufacturing, though unfortunately, not the U.S. Regardless, aside from selling well, the Ford Everest has also proven to be a reliable vehicle for customers in Thailand as well, as it ranked second in the large SUV segment in J.D. Power’s newly released 2022 Thailand Initial Quality Study (IQS).
fordauthority.com
Ford Planned To Name Its EV Charger Network ‘Fastor Charge’
With Ford investing billions as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026, the automaker isn’t just rolling out new electric vehicles in the coming years – it’s also working overtime to secure the raw materials it needs to do so from a variety of sources. However, the EV transition is also heavily reliant on infrastructure, and Ford’s third-party charging networks have experienced some well-documented issues in recent months, which even CEO Jim Farley himself has addressed publicly. Regardless, the company’s charging network apparently almost got a very unusual name – Fastor Charge (instead of “Faster” Charge, interestingly enough) – but FoMoCo ultimately decided against it.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Dealer Mandates Catch Flak In Connecticut
The recently announced Ford EV dealer mandates have been under heavy scrutiny recently, both in the U.S. and Canada. Essentially, Ford is requiring its dealers that want to sell EVs to adhere to certain stipulations such as selling them at fixed prices, as well as investing anywhere between $500,000 to $1.2 million or more, with much of that money going to shore up infrastructure. Dealers can choose to attain either Model e Certified or Model e Certified Elite status, though the former will limit a dealer’s ability to advertise vehicles, as well as put a cap on the number of EVs it can take delivery of. Now, after previously delaying the deadline for dealers to opt in to this program from October to tomorrow, these Ford EV dealer mandates are facing new opposition from officials in Connecticut, according to CT News Junkie.
fordauthority.com
Pro Power Onboard Is An Emotional Feature For Ford Engineer
Following its debut on the 2021 Ford F-150, Pro Power Onboard has become an incredibly useful feature for a number of people, helping to provide portable sources of power in the wake of historic winter storms, hurricanes, flooding, fires, power outages during weddings, and even a historic all-electric plane trip. As such, Pro Power Onboard has garnered considerable praise and a number of accolades from critics, with availability that has since spread to the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, the E-Transit, and soon, the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty. However, for Blue Oval engineer Vyas Shenoy, Pro Power Onboard is more than just another useful tool.
fordauthority.com
Watch The Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Tackle The Baja 1000
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor made its debut at the 2022 Baja 1000 off-road race as production of its road-going brethren is underway in certain parts of the world. Developed in partnership with Kelly Racing from Australia and U.S.-based Lovell Racing, the racing Ford Ranger Raptor enjoyed a successful debut as well, earning a first-place finish in the stock class at the iconic annual event. Now, the automaker has released a video showing the highlights of that monumental feat.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Among Top 10 Most Considered Electrified Cars
Since its launch, the Ford Maverick has outpaced its competition in terms of sales and attracted owners of Honda and Toyota sedans/crossovers at a high rate as the affordable, economical compact pickup remains a red hot entity in the new vehicle market. The Maverick Hybrid, in particular, has been a highly sought-after vehicle for some time, landing on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report as one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market for multiple consecutive quarters, including Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022. Now that the Q3 version of the study has been released, the Ford Maverick has once again maintained its spot on that particular list, too, joining the Ford F-150 (the most considered non-luxury vehicle overall) and Ford Super Duty (the fifth most considered pickup) in that regard.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market Ford Transit Trail Differs Substantially From European Version
The U.S. market Ford Transit Trail was revealed earlier this month, but the ruggedized van isn’t entirely new – rather, the model originally debuted in Europe roughly two years ago. However, despite sharing a name, both versions of the Ford Transit Trail differ in a number of notable ways, with the U.S. variant sporting a traditional Blue Oval grille in place of the Raptor-like “Ford” script present on the European version. The U.S. market Transit Trail is also coupled with a trio of amber marker lights. In addition to that obvious difference, there are some other things that set these vans apart, too.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Spotted Testing For First Time
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and even though it’s clad in heavy camo, there are a few things that we can surmise from these photos.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Zephyr Spotted On U.S. Roads: Photos
The Lincoln Zephyr launched in China in March 2022 with sights set on conquering Gen Z luxury vehicle shoppers. The luxury sedan isn’t currently offered outside of China, but Ford Authority has spotted a few Zephyr prototypes making the rounds on U.S. roads. In fact, we spotted a heavy camouflaged example tooling around Dearborn back in September 2021, and now we’ve spotted another prototype without any camo whatsoever.
fordauthority.com
Ford Australia Historical Archives Subject Of New Dispute
Shortly after launching the Ford Heritage Vault – a massive digital database of historical images and brochures – back in June, The Blue Oval announced that it is discontinuing the Ford Brochure Program in a cost cutting move. However, in Australia, nearly 100 years of documents are sitting in a warehouse in Melbourne and could soon be destroyed due to a law that prevents historically significant articles from being sent out of the country. As such, the future of the expansive Ford Australia historical archives hangs in the balance, according to Drive.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco HVAC Knobs Add Digital Temperature Display
The ongoing supply chain crisis continues to prevent The Blue Oval from completing as many vehicles as it would like to, and many models within the automaker’s lineup have been disproportionately impacted by various parts shortages. As Ford Authority previously reported, these “vehicles on wheels” sit on lots until the company can acquire the parts necessary to finish them. Additionally, the company has limited or completely removed certain convenience features in an effort to get its vehicles in the hands of its customers. Fortunately, the 2023 Ford Bronco will regain a feature previously excised from the 2022 lineup, per Bronco Nation.
Comments / 0