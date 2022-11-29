ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams feels ready for superstardom

By Stephen Beslic
 3 days ago

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams explained what has gone into his progression.

Injuries have played a big part in the Chicago Bulls ’ inconsistent start to this season. Lonzo Ball hasn’t seen the court yet, Zach LaVine is not at 100 percent, and Andre Drummond and Coby White have missed several games. Only three players have played in all 20 games thus far. One of them is Patrick Williams .

The forward's level of play has been criticized at times, and many called for him to be benched, but the 21-year-old never stopped believing in himself. Williams talked to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago about his mindset after all he’s been through.

“I always felt I had what it took to be a really good player in this league. But now I’m starting to feel like I have what it takes to be a star and a superstar in this league. I’m kind of trying to take that role on and build on it day-by-day,” Williams said .

The next level

The third-year forward blocked the noise, and his hard work and determination paid off.

He averaged 7.1 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in 21.4 minutes over his first seven games this season, shooting 47.9 from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range. Those numbers improved significantly in November, as he is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 28.2 minutes over 13 games this month while shooting 50 percent overall and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams shared how he worked his way out of his slump.

“I think it’s a combination of you put the work in over the summer and your routine throughout every day during the grind of the season,” he explained. “Obviously, the season goes on and you get the gist of where your shots come from... You get a gist of the way teams guard certain things.”

Room for improvement

Williams’ comments exemplify how focused and mature the 21-year-old is. This is his third year in the league, and many people forget that he had just 88 regular season games and five playoff games before this season started.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan hasn’t always closed games with Williams, but his starting job has never been questioned. Williams has played well as of late, but there’s plenty of room for improvement, both on an individual and collective level.

Per Cleaning The Glass , the Bulls’ starting lineup of DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic, Dosunmu, and Williams is posting a -1.7 net rating. The Bulls' forward recognizes that the starters and reserves are finding ways to come together.

“We knew it was going to take time for everybody to get acclimated to it and be comfortable in it,” Williams noted. “I think we still have steps to go in that end. But I think everybody is getting more comfortable in their role and what their role is and where their shots are coming from and what type of actions they’re going to be in. It’s a matter of playing more games.”

