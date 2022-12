Grace Centers of Hope, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, hosted its annual Night of Hope Gala on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. The event raised funds for the center’s Children’s Program, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for kids while their parents recover from homelessness, addiction, and poverty through its other programs. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, a silent auction, two virtual raffles, and a short program hosted by FOX 2 anchor Roop Raj, featuring stories from Grace Centers of Hope residents. Event sponsors include Believers in Hope, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, Bradley + Company, Emerald City Designs, Genesee County Parks, La Maison Lidaal, Magna, Richards & Swift Roofing, The Townsend Hotel, TMI Realty, UBS, and the Valerie Johnson Foundation. // Photographs by Lindsay Schweickert.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO