NBC Miami

Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete. Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the...
MIAMI, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Police Discover Illegal Nightclub; Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant- Leading to 11 Arrests

After authorities claimed they ran an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant, around a dozen people were taken into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police officers, the investigation that led to the 11 arrests started after several complaints and reports about a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.   The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston. 
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Arrested In Yom Kippur Anti-Semitic Vandalism

Broward Sheriff’s Office Says Three Teen Boys Responsible For Act That Generated National Attention. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Three teenage boys — all 16 — are allegedly responsible for spray painting antisemitic symbols and messages on buildings in Weston on Yom […]
WESTON, FL
cw34.com

3 teenagers arrested after incidents of racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Broward County

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection with several incidents of racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Weston. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District worked with the BSO’s Threat Management Unit to track down the 16-year-old boys, who all live in the city.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash

A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

