Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
From junkyard to green gold, Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary school commemorates award with plaque
SPRINGFIELD — On his way home each day Jose Claudio drives by the new Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School. Earlier this year, the school received the national Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design (LEED) Gold certification award the for the design, construction, and operation of the high-performance green building. On Friday, education leaders, city officials and students gathered for the unveiling of the LEED Gold Certification Plaque displayed at the school by the gymnasium.
Residents of Plumley Village, site of Thanksgiving Day fire, can start returning home Saturday
Some Plumley Village residents will be able to return to their apartments Saturday after more than a week of being kept out of their homes. The residents of the Worcester apartment building were forced to evacuate on Thanksgiving Day due to a fire in the electrical room on the second floor.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Amherst eyes VFW land on Main St. for potential homeless shelter
AMHERST — At Monday’s meeting, Town Council is scheduled to discuss a potential purchase of a 0.9-acre parcel at 457 Main St. that could be used to build a homeless shelter and supportive housing. There will be a presentation about the idea from Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek...
Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured
SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
Holyoke’s FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics keeps the Toy for Joy giving tradition alive
The people at FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics in Holyoke believe some traditions are just too good and too important to curtail. The company which manufactures industrial equipment has again donated generously to Toy for Joy, the Christmas campaign which brings toys, books and happiness to children of families in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Westfield High School musicians take band to the streets in busking fundraiser
WESTFIELD — On weekends downtown, shoppers may have been fortunate enough to run across Westfield High School students busking for their band. The Busking Project, initiated by Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane, has taken off, and is bringing extra joy to the holiday shopping season. Matthews-Kane said she spoke to WHS...
West Springfield man suing bakery in Agawam after falling on ice
A West Springfield man who slipped and fell on ice in the parking lot of Diana’s Commonwealth Bakery in Agawam is suing the company for the resulting “serious and permanent” injuries. A jury trial is set to start on Tuesday next week for a lawsuit filed by...
City Council to vote on potential community choice energy aggregation program for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman and Councilors Maria Perez and Zaida Govan plan to introduce legislation to allow the city to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program on Monday. The program is a state process that allows communities to contract with energy...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX seek $108 million in rail improvements between Springfield and Worcester
SPRINGFIELD — The state Department of Transportation and rail companies Amtrak and CSX Corp. applied this week for $108 million in federal transportation money to help fund improvements along the 53 miles of railroad between Springfield and Worcester. Once the improvements happen, the plan is to add two daily...
Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield
The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
‘Worcester 6′ to be honored with alarm, moment of silence on 23rd anniversary of fire
Twenty three years after six Worcester firefighters did not make it out of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, they will be honored with a memorial alarm and moment of silence on Saturday. Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III and Firefighters Jeremiah Lucey,...
Cameron Yee accused of buying gun that was found at Springfield double homicide scene
A 21-year-old Vermont man is accused of purchasing a gun that was found less than 24 hours later at a double homicide scene in Springfield, the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said. Cameron Yee, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Westfield Middle School’s new principal promises focus on visibility, trust
WESTFIELD — Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced that Jesse McMillan of Chesterfield has accepted the position as principal of Westfield Middle School. Czaporowski called him a positive and hard-working person who truly cares about the students and staff that he will serve. “I was impressed with Mr....
Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester
Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
John Broderick, of Wilbraham, dies; remembered as ‘glass half full kinda guy’
John Broderick, a well-known community member in Wilbraham, is being remembered for his ability to always “find that glimmer of hope.”. Broderick died in November. The town was notified Tuesday. “He was a great person who always saw the best in people regardless of the situation. I always admired...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0