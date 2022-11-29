The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.

