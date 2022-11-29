ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

From junkyard to green gold, Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary school commemorates award with plaque

SPRINGFIELD — On his way home each day Jose Claudio drives by the new Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School. Earlier this year, the school received the national Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design (LEED) Gold certification award the for the design, construction, and operation of the high-performance green building. On Friday, education leaders, city officials and students gathered for the unveiling of the LEED Gold Certification Plaque displayed at the school by the gymnasium.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured

SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield

The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester

Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield, MA
