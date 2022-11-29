ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

New report makes recommendations to improve Broward’s 911 system

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new report is suggesting several ways to fix the issues plaguing Broward County’s 911 system. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony praised the county’s hardworking 911 call center employees. “From our call takers to our dispatchers, they’re the first responders,”...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

DeSantis could get another appointee on Broward school board, if Velez isn't sworn in

Gov. Ron DeSantis could get another appointment on the Broward County School Board, if a newly-elected member isn’t sworn in within a month. That’s according to Robert Jarvis, who teaches constitutional law at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. Rod Velez — a property manager...
WSVN-TV

BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial

This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
BOCANEWSNOW

North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash

A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy