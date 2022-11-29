Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
New report makes recommendations to improve Broward’s 911 system
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new report is suggesting several ways to fix the issues plaguing Broward County’s 911 system. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony praised the county’s hardworking 911 call center employees. “From our call takers to our dispatchers, they’re the first responders,”...
wlrn.org
DeSantis could get another appointee on Broward school board, if Velez isn't sworn in
Gov. Ron DeSantis could get another appointment on the Broward County School Board, if a newly-elected member isn’t sworn in within a month. That’s according to Robert Jarvis, who teaches constitutional law at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. Rod Velez — a property manager...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate quadplex fire in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a quadplex that destroyed several of the units. According to some neighbors, three living...
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial
This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
WSVN-TV
Crash shuts down Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has led troopers to shut down all lanes on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near Interstate 75, just before 5 p.m., Friday.
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools amends 2022/2023 calendar due to time lost caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicle
(WSVN) - With hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20. District’s schools...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash
A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
WSVN-TV
1 SB lane remains closed after crash on Turnpike Extension near I-75 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have reopened all but one southbound lane on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade after a crash led to the closure of the highway in both directions. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along...
WSVN-TV
Triplex deemed unsafe after fire damages several units in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were forced out of their homes after flames caused massive damage to a triplex in Pompano Beach. On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and First Street, a fire ignited in the area. Several firefighters responded to a building that destroyed units inside.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
Comments / 0