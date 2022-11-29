Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Related
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/1
One Louisville man has decked his home out in lights to give back. Kim Schatzel has been chosen as UofL's 19th president. Vaping sensors are being installed in every Oldham County high school restroom as the district’s latest strategy to get students to stop vaping. Judge clears way for...
Wave 3
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: How temperature influences winter precipitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperature and moisture content are critical to the types of precipitation we see during the winter. Everything from rain to graupel may fall from the sky. For ice crystals to form in the atmosphere, relative humidity must be ay 70 percent or higher in what’s known...
Wave 3
Westport Village offering holiday shopping at 'All is Bright' celebration
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge. Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays after a car crashed into their homes. Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. Updated: 5...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: How warmer weather can lead to more snowfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a misconception that a warmer climate would lead to less snow, but the opposite is true in many situations. Two things are necessary for snowfall: sub-freezing temperatures and atmospheric moisture. Warmer average winter temperatures have become the norm since the 1970s. Research has found...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro PAL program returning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
Wave 3
Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
Wave 3
Long-time Louisville dessert café announces closure after 35 years of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving the Louisville community for 35 years, Sweet Surrender Dessert Café announced they’re closing their doors. The café made the announcement Thursday through social media. (Story continues below) Their last day of business will be Saturday, Dec. 10.
Wave 3
Light show fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is here and the Christmas decor is coming out. One Louisville man has even decked his home out in lights to give back. This house is located in Fern Creek on Tamarack Grove Lane. The owner is hosting a light show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association.
Wave 3
Chestnut Hall’s Holiday Designer Show House kicks off this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many different ways to decorate for the holidays and one home has them all! Chestnut Hall is hosting their 2nd annual Holiday Designer Show House again. Every room is decorated by a different designer. You can get lots of inspiration for a bedroom, living...
Wave 3
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name. According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.
Wave 3
Doctor gives back to JCPS classrooms
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges.
Wave 3
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
Wave 3
Norton Commons offering deals at Holiday Open House
One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges. ‘Have...
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
Wave 3
Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. Updated: 4 hours ago. The U.S. Marshals...
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
Wave 3
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge. Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays after a car crashed into their homes. Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. Updated: 6...
Wave 3
JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their four year facilities plan. The plan is an assessment of things that need to be done at JCPS schools. The District Facilities Local Planning Committee came...
Comments / 0