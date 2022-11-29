ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/1

One Louisville man has decked his home out in lights to give back. Kim Schatzel has been chosen as UofL's 19th president. Vaping sensors are being installed in every Oldham County high school restroom as the district’s latest strategy to get students to stop vaping. Judge clears way for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: How temperature influences winter precipitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperature and moisture content are critical to the types of precipitation we see during the winter. Everything from rain to graupel may fall from the sky. For ice crystals to form in the atmosphere, relative humidity must be ay 70 percent or higher in what’s known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: How warmer weather can lead to more snowfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a misconception that a warmer climate would lead to less snow, but the opposite is true in many situations. Two things are necessary for snowfall: sub-freezing temperatures and atmospheric moisture. Warmer average winter temperatures have become the norm since the 1970s. Research has found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro PAL program returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light show fundraiser for Alzheimer’s awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season is here and the Christmas decor is coming out. One Louisville man has even decked his home out in lights to give back. This house is located in Fern Creek on Tamarack Grove Lane. The owner is hosting a light show to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Chestnut Hall’s Holiday Designer Show House kicks off this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many different ways to decorate for the holidays and one home has them all! Chestnut Hall is hosting their 2nd annual Holiday Designer Show House again. Every room is decorated by a different designer. You can get lots of inspiration for a bedroom, living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name. According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Doctor gives back to JCPS classrooms

The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Commons offering deals at Holiday Open House

One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges. ‘Have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia

The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. Updated: 4 hours ago. The U.S. Marshals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS four-year plan involves rebuilding schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is talking about taking a wrecking ball to some of their schools as they outline their four year facilities plan. The plan is an assessment of things that need to be done at JCPS schools. The District Facilities Local Planning Committee came...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

