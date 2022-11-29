LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name. According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO