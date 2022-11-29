Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
NBC Connecticut
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
NBC Connecticut
Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided
Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
NBC Connecticut
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
NBC Connecticut
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
NBC Connecticut
Spain's Álvaro Morata Scores in Third Straight Game for Halftime Lead Over Japan
Three games and three goals for Álvaro Morata. The Spain forward became the second player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to find the back of the net in all three of his team's group stage games, scoring an early goal in a crucial matchup against Japan. César Azpilicueta...
NBC Connecticut
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
NBC Connecticut
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
Comments / 0