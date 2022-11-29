ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
NBC Connecticut

Sally Field Reveals Her Worst On-Screen Kiss: ‘This is Going to Be a Shocker'

Sally Field is spilling all the tea. On the Thursday, Dec. 1, episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Field revealed which actor was her worst on-screen kiss when a fan asked the probing question. "Oh boy. Shall I really name names here?" Field, 76, asked while looking...

