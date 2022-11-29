Read full article on original website
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spews 'lava fountain' of liquid rock into air as lava flows slow
Stunning video shared Thursday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing blebs of liquid rock into the air.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
When will the Mauna Loa volcano stop erupting?
While tourists have flocked to Hawaii to see the dangerously beautiful scene, many want to know when Mauna Loa will stop actively erupting.
New incredible video shows lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air
New video from the United States Geological Survey shows lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air.
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Space training facility in Hawaii threatened by lava from Mauna Loa
A facility that serves as a research center for exploration expeditions to the moon and Mars is under threat from lava produced by the world's largest volcano, which shows no signs of slowing down.
What is vog? Hawaiian volcanoes can create quite a bit of it
Aside from ash plumes, bubbling lava and even dealing with possible accumulations of “Pele's Hair,” Hawaiian volcanoes can bring another wrinkle to the islands: vog.
Dual-eruption event could lead to influx of people hoping to catch a glimpse of Hawaii's Mauna Loa, Kilauea
The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii awoke from a nearly 40-year slumber when it began to erupt on Sunday night, and officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are expecting an influx of curious visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of a rare dual-eruption event from that volcano as well as from Kilauea, which has been erupting since last year.
Second storm to create travel headaches in California on heels of ferocious Thursday snowstorm
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling toward the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
Key climate change monitoring site taken offline by Mauna Loa eruption
Equipment used to take key climate change measurements has gone offline this week after the eruption of Mauna Loa destroyed power lines in the area.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
Lava flows from Mauna Loa volcano create glowing sky across Hawaii's Big Island
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, began erupting Sunday sending ash thousands of feet into the air and illuminating the sky with glowing lava.
Ferocious winter storm to blast Sierra Nevada with 1-3 feet of snow, 50-100 MPH winds
A significant winter storm is bearing down on Northern California Thursday, with dangerous conditions expected across the Sierra Nevada.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time since 1984
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record.
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
Alaska, Washington native villages threatened by climate change receive $75 million to relocate
Three Native American villages in Alaska and Washington directly impacted by flooding and extreme weather due to climate change were awarded a combined $75 million to begin relocating their communities.
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites Big Island to Holidays in Kahuku
Come celebrate this weekend with Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as it marks its 25th anniversary of supporting the park and rings in the holidays at the same time. Holidays in Kahuku will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. The free community event will be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
