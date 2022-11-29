Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Ices Out Her ‘Heartbroken’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, After Leaving Rehab
Ex-talk show host Wendy Williams has not spoken to her one-time close son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the weeks since leaving a California rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Kevin Jr., 22, has yet to hear from his mom since she left a treatment facility in Malibu last month. An insider told The Sun, "Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.”The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything...
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend
Cori Broadus, the 23-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, will be strutting down the aisle soon.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Wendy Williams and Son Reportedly Not in Contact Since Her Recent Release From Rehab
Wendy Williams has always professed her love for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. But amid Williams' public health and reported substance abuse struggles, their relationship has been strained.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave
Cardi B reportedly went under the needle in September.
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’
Drake took aim at tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, on his new album 'Her Loss,' calling him a groupie to his wife.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
