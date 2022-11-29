Read full article on original website
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Happily Single Gisele Bündchen Shows Tom Brady Love After Bitter & Speedy Divorce
Time heals all wounds — even after a bitter divorce. Gisele Bündchen proved just that when she dropped a comment on her ex-husband Tom Brady's latest post ahead of spending their first Thanksgiving in 13 years as divorcées, RadarOnline.com can report.Gisele, 42, showed there are no hard feelings, despite Brady choosing his love of football over their decades-long marriage. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a photo of his oldest child, son Jack, 15 — who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — Gisele couldn't help but support her ex and former stepson. In the shot, Jack could be seen...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Gisele Was Just Seen With a New Man Weeks After Her Divorce From Tom—What to Know About Joaquim Valente
After her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is already making moves. Several outlets reported that she’s already dating another man and the duo was spotted out with Gisele’s kids. So, the big question is: Who is Joaquim Valente? On October 28, 2022, Gisele and Tom confirmed their divorce finalization on Instagram on their Instagram stories. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion posted, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Gisele Bündchen Moving Into New FL Home With Help From Joaquim Valente Associate
Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... and if you look closely enough, you can see she's actually getting a hand with the move from an associate of the jiu-jitsu coach who vacationed with her earlier this month. TB12's ex was spotted...
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Following Tom Brady Divorce
Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she...
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 9, Crashes His Video Promoting New BRADY Product: Watch
Tom Brady promoted his brand-new BRADY loungewear products with the help of his adorable 9-year-old daughter Vivian! The 45-year-old NFL pro took to Instagram on Sunday night, Nov. 20 to post the below skit, which he started off with a huge grin and said, “Hey guys, what’s up? So we just dropped Gummyknit.” Vivian eagerly jumped in and asked her famous father what Gummyknit is, and he proudly responded by calling it the “MVP” of his clothing brand.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
