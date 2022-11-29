ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet could've been among the series' best games but ultimately fall short

By Ryan Woodrow
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02umuc_0jR9FNoP00

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet take the beloved franchise to uncharted territory, with unfortunate technical consequences

If you ever needed proof that Pokémon games need longer development cycles, just take a look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet .

After Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched earlier this year showcasing all the awesome potential of a true open-world Pokémon game, I expected the start of Generation 9 to come at the end of 2023 at the earliest. You can imagine how surprised I was when it was revealed that Scarlet and Violet would be coming out less than 12 months later.

While the hype clouded my judgment, that was a pretty big red flag in hindsight.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tips (; 2:21)

The proof is in the pudding, and despite what an enjoyable experience Scarlet and Violet can be, it’s hard to look past the technical problems that played the game. It’s heartbreaking because it feels like if this game had even another 6 months in development it could easily be among the greatest games in the entire franchise.

After the tutorial lets you loose, it’s the true dreamlike open world Pokémon experience, where it gives you some vaguely-defined goals and just tells you to go off and explore. Sure, it’s not The Witcher, and it’s not like there are a bunch of side quests to go and indulge in, but that core feeling of freedom is great, and it stays with you right up to the final credits. There’s always something new to find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXQNZ_0jR9FNoP00
Ceruledge is one of the best new creatures in Pokémon SV.

The narrative also lands better than its predecessors. It’s not on the level of what Black and White achieved, but there are some heartfelt moments that I connected with and even a couple of surprising twists along the way. It may not have even 1% of the narrative complexity of something like Xenoblade, but it’s more than what any of the 3D Pokémon games have managed until now.

The new roster of Pokémon has its ups and downs, but on the whole, there are more hits than misses. With 103 new ‘mons, it adds the most since Gen 5, including brand new iterations on old designs like the Paradox Pokémon. There are definitely some stinkers, but you’re bound to come across a decent few critters along the way that capture your heart. Who doesn’t love a good bread-dog?

So I’ve danced around it long enough, let’s dive into these technical problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWydw_0jR9FNoP00
Gholdengo is one of the worst new creatures in Pokémon SV.

First of all the framerate is not even remotely consistent. In a densely packed area like Mesagoza, you’re pretty much guaranteed to drop frames no matter where you look. In the open areas, it depends on how much is going on at once, which explains why the world is quite sparsely populated. I look back at Pokémon Legends and see how much it was able to pack into its sectioned-off areas, and I can’t help but feel I would’ve preferred that over this barely optimized approach.

The camera doesn’t know what it’s doing half the time either. When you jump into a wild battle it will try and zoom in on the wild Pokémon, but if there’s nowhere for it to go it will happily clip through the floor and show you the underworld. It’s not too hard to clip your character through the floor either if you try. It never happened to me accidentally, but if you intentionally poke at the game’s seams, it doesn’t take long for them to burst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aLc5_0jR9FNoP00
Tera Raid Battles see you fight with others to take down tough opponents in Pokémon SV.

The thing is, despite all of these problems, I still think there’s a lot of fun to be had here. The standard Pokémon formula is very much intact, and the ability to tackle gyms and titans in any order enhances it, even if they don’t scale to your level. I deliberately strayed into higher-level areas early and I got to have some of the tensest and most enjoyable battles I’ve ever had in a single-player Pokémon game.

The simple fact is, if you’re a long-time Pokémon fan you will enjoy these games, but you’ll have to overlook some pretty glaring problems.

If The Pokémon Company wants to go down the DLC route with this game, then some serious improvements need to be made first. Sword and Shield’s DLC areas were some of the most diverse and visually interesting, but I don’t see anything that good happening in Scarlet and Violet without a lot of work going into addressing the existing issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yjhhe_0jR9FNoP00
Team Star is the evil team of Pokémon SV that you'll need to take down.

Whatever the next Pokémon game is, I hope Game Freak continues down this open world route design-wise but gives the games more time to cook and understand the power that’s inside.

As they are now, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are strong entries in the 26-year-old series that will likely only be remembered for their failings. There’s still time for things to change with future updates and DLC, but right now the great gameplay and expansive world are marred by a lack of optimization and technical faults.

If you're looking for more from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out our lists of the best new Pokémon and the worst new Pokémon .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed

Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
Polygon

Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
CNET

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War

A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise appeared on Thursday, and it shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers to take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to come out June 9, 2023. "For...
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature

Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
ComicBook

New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans

A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
CNET

Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: New Shooters Kick Off December

An Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost a must-have for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
53
Followers
157
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy