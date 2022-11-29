ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
