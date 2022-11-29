Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo
Mom milestone! Julia Roberts gushed over twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on their 18th birthday. "🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," the Ticket to Paradise star, 55, captioned a sweet throwback photo of her little ones via Instagram on Monday, November 28. In the childhood pic, Roberts held one of the babies while the second sat in front of […]
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Family Album With Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: Photos
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
E! News
