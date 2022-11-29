ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Ethics Board says new pension bill presents conflict of interest

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OB2e_0jR9FHW300

Baltimore City's Board of Ethics has a problem with a recently passed council bill that changes the number of years elected officials have to serve in office before earning a pension.

On Tuesday the Board wrote a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott requesting that he hold off on signing the bill into law, pending an advisory review.

"The Board believes that certain terms of Bill 22-0292 do not appear to be impartial or a product of independent judgment and that the appearance of or lack of impartiality could undermine – and may have already undermined – public confidence in the execution of City governance." wrote the board. "The Ethics Board is concerned that it is impossible for the current Council, while in term, to have voted in favor of the amendment without giving the appearance of a conflict of interest; the terms of the Bill as written and approved by a majority of the Council serve the private and/or personal interests of the current Council members themselves."

Council Bill 22-0292 as it's known, was sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby. It proposes that elected City officials who begin serving as of December 1 this year, would be eligible for a pension after eight-years, as opposed to 12 required by existing law.

The bill passed after Baltimore City voters overwhelmingly approved Question K, imposing eight-year term limits on their elected leaders.

Leading up to its passing, many in the community and even some councilmen pushed back against the bill.

RELATED: Bill giving elected City officials earlier pension passes in 8-5 vote

The group People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement described the bill as "brazen greed, corruption, and self-serving."

Baltimore City's Fraternal Order of Police called it "one of the most egregious privileged class moves against labor in the history of Baltimore City."

Councilman Zeke Cohen was among five sitting members to vote against the bill.

In a tweet prior to the vote, Cohen seemed to echo the Ethics Board's concerns.

"We know that trust in government is strained. Any perception of self-dealing is toxic."

Ryan Dorsey, another council member opposed to the bill, said he hopes to repeal Question K all together.

Meanwhile some experts from the City's Finance Department and Retirement Savings Plan Systems, raised concern about the bill and its potential financial impact on taxpayers.

Mosby however has continued to defend the bill despite criticism.

"The only other result would have been we would of kept paying into a pension system that we would of never had access to because of Question K," said Mosby after the bill's passage.

Other supporters of the bill claim the pension system's current setup could deter people from running for future office.

So far, Scott hasn't indicated whether he supports the bill or not.

Comments / 12

Tabitha La Nette
3d ago

I stand corrected. I voted for question K. I commented on a different another article that I didn't. My mistake.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorebrew.com

Self-dealing, political payback and drift

The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott rejects effort to change requirements for Baltimore City Council pension plan

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that he had vetoed a Baltimore City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials. Scott said in a letter to City Council President Nick Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials from 12 years to 8 years."At this time . . . I cannot in good conscience sign City Council Bill 22-0292 into law without the benefit of a complete and thorough analysis," he said.In an 8-5 vote on Nov. 21, the city...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on the GVRS, pension bill veto, Red Line revival?

Coming up in the second half of today's Midday program, outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer joins Tom to reflect on the passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another. But we begin with a focus on Baltimore City. It’s another installment of our monthly Midday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Arundel’s Pittman announces promotions, changes

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan raises $1.7 million at gala, “never been more concerned” about future of country

HOGAN @ GALA: NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT: Gov. Larry Hogan, stopping short of announcing an upcoming run for president or even an exploratory committee, told supporters Wednesday he’s “never been more concerned about the direction of our nation” and would make a decision about a potential campaign after he leaves office. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Baltimore County leaders to consider a new way to pay for cost of climate change

Paying for damage done by climate change can cost local governments big bucks. The Baltimore County Council is considering establishing a resilience authority to help finance climate change-related projects. Extreme weather from flooding that washes out roads or overloads drainage pipes or excessive heat that wears down roadways and other structures maintained by the county is already a mounting cost.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Once again, murders in our city continue to be committed with alarming, frightening and painful frequency. As you’ve undoubtedly heard, more than 300 people have been killed in Baltimore for the 8th consecutive year. The horrible count stands at 308 as of this morning. That’s exactly the number of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes

BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor Scott orders barriers removed from the Roland Water Tower road

“It was good old-fashioned organizing,” according to the group that objected to the road closure, adding they learned of their success via an Afro story by ex-mayor Catherine Pugh. The barriers blocking the roadway at the Roland Water Tower have been removed by Mayor Brandon Scott following complaints that...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy