B-52s announce return to Las Vegas for ten-night residency
The B-52s announced their return to Las Vegas in a news release on Tuesday morning, after performing a series of sold-out shows in Vegas this past October.
According to the release, the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas is "turning into the Love Shack" for a ten-night residency that will last from May 5 to Sept. 3, 2023.
The ten shows going on sale are:
- May 2023 — 5, 6, 10, 12, 13
- August 2023 — 25, 26, 30
- September 2023 — 2, 3
All performances are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and ticket prices start at $49.50, with applicable fees.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com , VenetianLasVegas.com , any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
