B-52s announce return to Las Vegas for ten-night residency

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The B-52s announced their return to Las Vegas in a news release on Tuesday morning, after performing a series of sold-out shows in Vegas this past October.

According to the release, the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas is "turning into the Love Shack" for a ten-night residency that will last from May 5 to Sept. 3, 2023.

The ten shows going on sale are:

  • May 2023 — 5, 6, 10, 12, 13
  • August 2023 — 25, 26, 30
  • September 2023 — 2, 3

All performances are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and ticket prices start at $49.50, with applicable fees.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com , VenetianLasVegas.com , any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

