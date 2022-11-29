Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent Need for Volunteers in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.
wrganews.com
Salvation Army of Rome to host “Stock our Shelves” food collection on Friday
The Salvation Army of Rome’s 2022 “Stock our Shelves” canned food drive is set to take place today at the headquarters located at 317 East First Avenue and 310 East Second Avenue from 7:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The Drive-Thru event will take in donations of canned and non-perishable food items that will be distributed in the Floyd, Polk, & Chattooga communities.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Anniston Teacher Selected by National Law Firm as “Teacher of the Month”
Anniston, AL – Samuel Green recognized by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys for Commitment and Dedication to Students. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week
Family and friends of Sgt. Barry Henderson gathered for an intimate ceremony on Tuesday to honor the longtime law enforcement officer who made an impact on Polk County before he lost a battle with COVID-19 in March 2021. Sgt. Henderson’s widow Chrisy was joined by other family members, fellow officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s […] The post Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week appeared first on Polk Today.
secretatlanta.co
Experience Holiday Joy With This Festive Residential Light Display In Kennesaw
With so many light shows taking over iconic ATL spaces, some of the residential spaces get overlooked. But this Kennesaw gem is always a treat for the eyes, as one of the largest residential holiday lights displays in the state of Georgia, entitled Lights of Joy. There are over 230...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
wrganews.com
Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development
The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
wbhfradio.org
911 Call Causes Shutdown at Cartersville High School
This morning, local authorities received a call about an active shooter at Cartersville High School. The school immediately enacted lockdown procedures. Local law enforcement has responded quickly and is on campus now, ensuring the safety of the school. Fake 911 calls regarding schools have been made across Georgia this morning.
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
Three more men charged with stealing millions in military goods from Anniston base
Three additional people have been charged with conspiracy to steal United States property from Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) in an ongoing investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Darrin Jones, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
Some Cobb County voters still awaiting absentee ballots
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say they haven’t received their absentee ballot. The Cobb County Board of Elections director says all of the absentee ballots that were requested were mailed, but the Thanksgiving holiday could cause some delays on the receiving end. “There were...
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Park officials say they are focusing on expanding their other Christmas attractions, like a brand new drone light show and their Christmas light show.
OPINION: Cobb court clerk’s side hustle and keeping the truth at bay
It’s one heck of a racket, and it’s legal. Well, mostly, we think. That’s pending a GBI investigation....
fox5atlanta.com
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
WMAZ
Georgia gang members sentenced for role in execution of teen for 'snitching'
ATLANTA — Eight gang members have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage member, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “The pain and fear these defendants caused through their senseless violence has forever altered the lives of the victims, the victims’ families, and the witnesses brave enough to assist investigators.” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
alreporter.com
Chad Robertson aims to be a voice for rural Alabama
By Chad Robertson’s account, there hasn’t been a representative in the House from Cleburne County since 1984. That is, until now, as Robertson joins the Legislature bringing a voice for rural Alabama to the floor. Robertson was born and raised in Heflin, and went directly into the Navy...
Comments / 0