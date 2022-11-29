ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Calhoun Journal

Urgent Need for Volunteers in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.
wrganews.com

Salvation Army of Rome to host “Stock our Shelves” food collection on Friday

The Salvation Army of Rome’s 2022 “Stock our Shelves” canned food drive is set to take place today at the headquarters located at 317 East First Avenue and 310 East Second Avenue from 7:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The Drive-Thru event will take in donations of canned and non-perishable food items that will be distributed in the Floyd, Polk, & Chattooga communities.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade

Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Teacher Selected by National Law Firm as “Teacher of the Month”

Anniston, AL – Samuel Green recognized by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys for Commitment and Dedication to Students. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
ANNISTON, AL
Polk Today

Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week

Family and friends of Sgt. Barry Henderson gathered for an intimate ceremony on Tuesday to honor the longtime law enforcement officer who made an impact on Polk County before he lost a battle with COVID-19 in March 2021. Sgt. Henderson’s widow Chrisy was joined by other family members, fellow officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s […] The post Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ROME, GA
ABC 33/40 News

City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development

The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
GADSDEN, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

911 Call Causes Shutdown at Cartersville High School

This morning, local authorities received a call about an active shooter at Cartersville High School. The school immediately enacted lockdown procedures. Local law enforcement has responded quickly and is on campus now, ensuring the safety of the school. Fake 911 calls regarding schools have been made across Georgia this morning.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Alabama Now

Three more men charged with stealing millions in military goods from Anniston base

Three additional people have been charged with conspiracy to steal United States property from Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) in an ongoing investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Darrin Jones, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WMAZ

Georgia gang members sentenced for role in execution of teen for 'snitching'

ATLANTA — Eight gang members have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage member, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “The pain and fear these defendants caused through their senseless violence has forever altered the lives of the victims, the victims’ families, and the witnesses brave enough to assist investigators.” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
alreporter.com

Chad Robertson aims to be a voice for rural Alabama

By Chad Robertson’s account, there hasn’t been a representative in the House from Cleburne County since 1984. That is, until now, as Robertson joins the Legislature bringing a voice for rural Alabama to the floor. Robertson was born and raised in Heflin, and went directly into the Navy...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL

