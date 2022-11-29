ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left two trick-or-treaters seriously injured in Somerset County

NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the hit-and-run involving two pedestrians resulting in serious injuries which occurred on Halloween in North Plainfield Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County

DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say

Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Man accused of stealing cell phone in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man is accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at the Laundry Basket last month, according to police. On November 18, at around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the Laundry Basket, located at 80 Main Street, in reference to a theft of a cell phone, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

