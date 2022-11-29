Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
wrnjradio.com
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left two trick-or-treaters seriously injured in Somerset County
NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the hit-and-run involving two pedestrians resulting in serious injuries which occurred on Halloween in North Plainfield Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
wrnjradio.com
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County
DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
Driver Hospitalized After Hitting 3 Homes, Causing Massive Damage During Morris County Crash
A 65-year-old driver from Newark was taken to the hospital and slapped with drug charges after damaging a slew of property, including three different homes, during a serious crash in Morris County on Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash report on E. Springbrook Drive in Long Hill...
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured
STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
Multi-vehicle wreck involving overturned dump truck shuts 2 lanes of I-78 in Warren County
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township temporarily shut two of the three lanes, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation report. A dump truck overturned in the crash east of exit 4, the DOT said. Emergency radio reports said five...
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
Pedestrian Airlifted To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Parking Lot
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash in the lot of Joanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Raritan Township just before 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, they said in a Saturday evening release.
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
UPDATE: Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says. A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic...
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn
A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged. Florham Park Police responded to...
Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed, After Fight in Old Bridge, NJ, Police Say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
MISSING: Mercer County Man, 60, Not Seen For 3 Weeks, Police Say
Princeton Police are diligently searching for a 60-year-old man they say has been missing for around three weeks. Emmanuel Lafontant was last seen by his family near Johnson Street in Hamilton about three weeks ago, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release. Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches tall and...
Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say
Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of stealing cell phone in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man is accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at the Laundry Basket last month, according to police. On November 18, at around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the Laundry Basket, located at 80 Main Street, in reference to a theft of a cell phone, police said.
Comments / 0