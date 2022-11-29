ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule

BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
PROVO, UT
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah

Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

