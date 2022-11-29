Read full article on original website
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off todayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and RulesPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Darlington upcoming Christmas eventsPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyDarlington, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
WMBF
Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
wpde.com
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
WMBF
Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete in the Longs area. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News state Zaire Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday evening. According to a police report, officers from the...
WMBF
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating a stabbing in Nichols area
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at...
WMBF
Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
Person dies after stabbing near Nichols, Marion County coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died. Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to […]
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
Two hurt in Wednesday double shooting in Florence Co.
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park. That’s off Howe Springs Road. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff T.J. Joye tells News13 one person was shot in the foot and the […]
abccolumbia.com
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
WMBF
Darlington County corrections officer accused of receiving, returning contraband at prison camp
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County corrections officer is facing charges after taking and returning contraband at the county’s prison camp. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 29-year-old Larry Green, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband as well as misconduct in office.
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
myhorrynews.com
Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash
The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released. The […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway into abuse allegation at Darlington County nursing center
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they're investigating an incident at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, according to officials. DHEC said in a statement:. DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to...
