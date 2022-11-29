ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete in the Longs area. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News state Zaire Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday evening. According to a police report, officers from the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating a stabbing in Nichols area

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at...
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Two hurt in Wednesday double shooting in Florence Co.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park. That’s off Howe Springs Road. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff T.J. Joye tells News13 one person was shot in the foot and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Darlington County corrections officer accused of receiving, returning contraband at prison camp

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County corrections officer is facing charges after taking and returning contraband at the county’s prison camp. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 29-year-old Larry Green, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband as well as misconduct in office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash

The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

