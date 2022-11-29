The sage of Orlando music venue Soundbar has taken another surprising turn. After leaving its former downtown location almost exactly one year ago, and then taking over the booking of the Henao Center shortly after, it was announced Thursday that the brains behind Soundbar are now moving to a new homebase: Level 13 Event Center. "While our previous endeavor didn't work out (for the best)," read a post on Soundbar's social media, "it's led us here and we are so excited to bring you all the events you deserve. We now offer on site parking, larger bathrooms, an an overall larger event space.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO