Former downtown Orlando venue Soundbar finds new home at Level 13 Event Center
The sage of Orlando music venue Soundbar has taken another surprising turn. After leaving its former downtown location almost exactly one year ago, and then taking over the booking of the Henao Center shortly after, it was announced Thursday that the brains behind Soundbar are now moving to a new homebase: Level 13 Event Center. "While our previous endeavor didn't work out (for the best)," read a post on Soundbar's social media, "it's led us here and we are so excited to bring you all the events you deserve. We now offer on site parking, larger bathrooms, an an overall larger event space.
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTER: Development degrades Palm Coast's beauty
Unfortunately, it's time to point out that the aesthetics have Palm Coast are degrading substantially and at an accelerated pace, due to things like litter, traffic and wanton development. If there is not better control, property values across the board will suffer. This is somehow lost on the current City...
Some Central Floridians can visit the Polasek Museum for free this weekend
Take advantage of the agreeable weather and see the sculpture garden
stetson.edu
Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion
The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
stetson.edu
Stetson Students Share “Celebrations of Light” at the 74th Yule Log Lighting
Students representing various faiths shared “Celebrations of Light” and offered words of encouragement and hope on Wednesday night for the 74th Annual Yule Log Lighting ceremony. University interim co-chaplain Rev. Beth Fogle-Miller welcomed everyone around the Yule Log near Hulley Tower to participate in an event observing the...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning Board to consider hotel project, apartments
There will be two Ormond Beach Planning Board meetings next week — one on Monday, Dec. 5, and another on Thursday, Dec. 8. At the meeting on Dec. 5, the Planning Board will discuss five items related to the proposed 137-room hotel and 15-home project at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. and 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The developer, Ormond Beach Holdings LLC, seeks an issuance of a development order, two zoning map amendments, a comprehensive land use amendment and approval of a preliminary plat.
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! What's Happening this Weekend from Ormond to Edgewater
December is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights
Can you believe it? The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is here! This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies, and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to enjoy the area's holiday lights and decor.... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach Commissioner hosts two community meetings on recovery
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin is two weeks into her new job and she is already trying to help residents that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. What You Need To Know. New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Holiday Events Rule The Weekend
This weekend is filled with holiday favorites like parades, tree lightings and winter wonderlands. Looking for Santa? Check out all of his guest appearances throughout the county along with other special events happening. Friday. Clermont Tree Lighting. Where: City Hall Park. When: Friday at 5:30 p.m. Details: Mayor Tim Murry...
fox35orlando.com
Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
