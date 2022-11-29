Read full article on original website
North Platte man with warrants found with keys to stolen vehicle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who police said was wanted on several warrants is now facing theft charges. Police said on Nov. 29, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Maple St. Officers investigated and located the stolen vehicle in the 300...
North Platte Telegraph
Fundraiser dinner for Lincoln County Sgt. Casey Nelms set for Dec. 10
A fundraiser for Sgt. Casey Nelms will be Dec. 10 at CB's Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road in North Platte. Nelms, who has been a member of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, was recently diagnosed with spine, liver and kidney cancer. Listen now and...
knopnews2.com
“B” Street closing for construction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midlands Contracting Inc. will be closing “B” St. between Jeffers and Dewey Streets for construction beginning on Tue. Dec. 6. The closure is expected to last for two weeks, or until the project is complete. “B” St. will be closed to all through traffic during this time frame.
knopnews2.com
Police respond to crash in east North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday. A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.
knopnews2.com
Christmas Village returns to the Lincoln County Historical Museum
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the spirit of the holiday season in full swing, preparations are underway for a North Platte holiday tradition. Staff and volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum have been prepping for the Christmas Village for the past two months. The event is in its...
North Platte Telegraph
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
North Platte Telegraph
Snow moves North Platte's moisture meter Tuesday, but not by much
Tuesday’s forecast of 1 to 3 inches of snow for North Platte wound up on the low end as clouds thinned in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. The storm was a bit more generous with the white stuff in the northern...
North Platte Telegraph
Friday winds will usher in cooler temperatures; drought conditions same
Friday will bring a second day of mild temperatures to North Platte before winds crank up and blow in the city’s next round of seasonal cold conditions. The city’s high temperature should be about 50 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Koda!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s pet of the week is Koda! He is a three year old Husky who just wants all the love in the world. He is also adventurous and super playful. Koda loves to run around, and needs lots of space to do so. He’s friendly with select dogs, but shouldn’t be around cats, chickens, or livestock.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure
Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia. Great Plains Health...
Imperial Republican
Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing
Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
North Platte Telegraph
‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre
The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run. McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.
North Platte Telegraph
Auditions set for Playhouse production
Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of "Drinking Habits 2" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Lori Evans will direct the play that will have a cast of three men and five women. Actors must be 21 or older to participate. Performance dates are Feb. 10 to...
