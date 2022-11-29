ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

“B” Street closing for construction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midlands Contracting Inc. will be closing “B” St. between Jeffers and Dewey Streets for construction beginning on Tue. Dec. 6. The closure is expected to last for two weeks, or until the project is complete. “B” St. will be closed to all through traffic during this time frame.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Police respond to crash in east North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday. A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Christmas Village returns to the Lincoln County Historical Museum

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the spirit of the holiday season in full swing, preparations are underway for a North Platte holiday tradition. Staff and volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum have been prepping for the Christmas Village for the past two months. The event is in its...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Koda!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s pet of the week is Koda! He is a three year old Husky who just wants all the love in the world. He is also adventurous and super playful. Koda loves to run around, and needs lots of space to do so. He’s friendly with select dogs, but shouldn’t be around cats, chickens, or livestock.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure

Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia. Great Plains Health...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Imperial Republican

Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing

Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run. McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Auditions set for Playhouse production

Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of "Drinking Habits 2" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Lori Evans will direct the play that will have a cast of three men and five women. Actors must be 21 or older to participate. Performance dates are Feb. 10 to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

