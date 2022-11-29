NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s pet of the week is Koda! He is a three year old Husky who just wants all the love in the world. He is also adventurous and super playful. Koda loves to run around, and needs lots of space to do so. He’s friendly with select dogs, but shouldn’t be around cats, chickens, or livestock.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO