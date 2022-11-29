ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break.

In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her death.

“Thank you for your concern and your continued support for Wise Elementary,” Dean said. “Please keep the Ramirez family and their close friends in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Dean said the school trauma team of counselors is meeting with Ramirez’s friends and teachers, and that counselors “are well prepared to assist both students and staff following such tragic incidents.”

A GoFundMe has been started to benefit the family to assist with medical and funeral expenses.

KETK / FOX51 News

