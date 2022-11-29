Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Northumberland County District Attorney Warns of ‘Car Wrap’ Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is out with another scam warning…this time it is a ‘car wrap’ scheme. DA Tony Matulewicz says the scam promises easy money if you agree to shrink wrap your car with advertisements for major brand names or business names.
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
Luzerne County identity theft concerns
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County Court System. Citizens reached out to the I-team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern I’m hearing is about potential identity theft. Over the last […]
Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys
Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee
Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
