A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.

MUNCY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO