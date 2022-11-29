Victim of fatal shooting outside Iowa nightclub identified

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Des Moines nightclub early Sunday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department said 29-year-old Alonzo Lee Kearney, of Des Moines, has been identified as the victim of the shooting. Officers were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop around 12:05 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found Kearney with a gunshot wound outside the bar. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 515-283-4864. Tips can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

